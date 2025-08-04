Subscribe To Premium
Iberdrola sells Mexico business to continue networks investment

By Will Norman
Behind Risen Energy’s integrated PV, storage and energy management solutions

Waaree commissions 1.8GW solar module line in Gujarat

Solargis: US heat dome shows need for better solar project data and benefits of storage

Solarcycle produces recycled glass test module with ‘peak performance’

China saw 212GW of PV additions in H1 2025, C&I PV surged 135% year-on-year

Australia: Clean energy subsidies should be replaced with market-based incentives from 2030

DSD Renewables raises US$238 million to expand US energy portfolio

The 2,000V transition: why utility solar is ready for its next leap

PV Tech Power 43 out now: Solar under the shadow of Trump, tackling module glass fractures, the aftermath of the Iberian blackout

The deal includes 15 power plants with 2.6GW of energy capacity. Credit: Iberdrola.

Spanish energy utility giant Iberdrola has sold its Mexican power business for US$4.2 billion, as part of its shift to focus on US and UK electricity transmission networks.

The deal includes 15 power plants with 2.6GW of energy capacity, 1.232GW of which are solar and wind assets. The remaining 1.4GW comprises combined cycle and cogeneration plants. The deal values the portfolio at around US$1.6 million per megawatt.

Iberdrola says the sale of its Mexican business supports its plans to invest €55 billion (US$63 billion) in electricity transmission and distribution networks over the next six years, primarily in the US and UK. It follows a €5 billion capital raise last month intended for the same investments.

The strategy has seen Iberdrola post vast profits in the last year. The company recorded €3.5 billion in profits in the first half of 2025, and over 60% of its €5.6 billion worth of investments over the period were in the UK and US.

Via its UK subsidiary, ScottishPower, Iberdrola acquired the Electricity North West distribution firm last year for €5 billion and has continued investing in its US subsidiary, Avangrid Networks. It also expects to invest in networks in Brazil and Spain via its regional subsidiaries.

The company has said its investment strategy will focus on “countries with stable, predictable and incentivising frameworks and with an A-rating”. Simultaneously, it is increasingly focusing on energy generation capacity in regulated markets, with “selective” investment in new renewables capacity.

In 2024, Iberdrola’s operational solar PV capacity increased by 31% to 7.8GW.

finance, iberdrola, mexico, pv power plants, solar pv

