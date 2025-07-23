Acciona Energía brings online 162MW biggest solar plant in the Caribbean

Spanish renewables developer Acciona Energía has powered a 162.6MWp solar PV plant in the Dominican Republic.
Located in the southeastern province of La Romana, the Cotoperí Solar is the second solar PV plant operational in the country for the Spanish developer after the 58MWp Calabaza I in 2023.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
A third solar PV plant – dubbed Pedro Corto, with a capacity of 63.35MW – is under construction in the Dominican Republic. Located in the San Juan de la Maguana province, the project has already secured a 15-year power purchase agreement with state-owned electricity distribution company Edesur Dominicana. It is expected to be operational later this year.
Moreover, the recently powered solar PV plant is majority owned by Acciona, with a 51% share, while investor group Cotosolar Holding owns the remaining 49%.
According to the company, Cotoperí Solar is the largest operational solar PV plant in the Caribbean. Among other solar PV projects—either operational or under construction—with more than 100MW capacity in the region is Lightsource bp’s 148MWp project in Trinidad and Tobago, which consists of two solar plants, with 122MW and 26MW capacity.
Interest in solar PV has been rising in the Dominican Republic since last year, both from the government with the launch of tenders and from private power purchase agreements.
Furthermore, the powering of this 162MW solar PV plant in the Dominican Republic comes only days after the company broke ground on a PV plant in another Latin American country. Acciona started construction on the 177.9MWp San José solar plant, which is located in the southern Peruvian region of Arequipa. The project is expected to be operational by the end of 2026.