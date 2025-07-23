Acciona Energía brings online 162MW biggest solar plant in the Caribbean

A third solar PV plant – dubbed Pedro Corto, with a capacity of 63.35MW – is under construction in the Dominican Republic. Located in the San Juan de la Maguana province, the project has already secured a 15-year power purchase agreement with state-owned electricity distribution company Edesur Dominicana. It is expected to be operational later this year.

Moreover, the recently powered solar PV plant is majority owned by Acciona, with a 51% share, while investor group Cotosolar Holding owns the remaining 49%.

According to the company, Cotoperí Solar is the largest operational solar PV plant in the Caribbean. Among other solar PV projects—either operational or under construction—with more than 100MW capacity in the region is Lightsource bp’s 148MWp project in Trinidad and Tobago, which consists of two solar plants, with 122MW and 26MW capacity.

Interest in solar PV has been rising in the Dominican Republic since last year, both from the government with the launch of tenders and from private power purchase agreements.

Furthermore, the powering of this 162MW solar PV plant in the Dominican Republic comes only days after the company broke ground on a PV plant in another Latin American country. Acciona started construction on the 177.9MWp San José solar plant, which is located in the southern Peruvian region of Arequipa. The project is expected to be operational by the end of 2026.