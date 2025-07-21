Acciona Energía breaks ground on 178MW solar PV plant in Peru

The solar PV plant, dubbed San José, will feature 288,000 solar panels and will be the company’s first PV plant in the country. It will be connected to the National Interconnected Electric System (SEIN) at the San José substation through a 220 kV electrical transmission line.

Acciona currently owns a solar PV portfolio of nearly 4GW across 40 projects in nine countries. The company has developed solar PV plants in Spain, Chile, South Africa, the US, Ukraine, Portugal, Egypt, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

The company is also present in Australia with a 480MW PV plant in Queensland for which it secured a loan facility earlier this year. Construction of the project began in late 2023 and is expected to reach commercial operations by mid-2026. Furthermore, last year it secured a contract for difference for a 189MW solar PV plant in Croatia, which is expected to be commissioned in 2027.

In addition to building large-scale solar PV projects, either owned by or for third parties, the company also builds self-consumption projects for companies, institutions, businesses and individuals.

As Acciona Energía began construction of a solar PV plant in Peru, Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Zelestra inaugurated a 300MW solar PV plant, which became operational last month. Located in Arequipa, southern Peru, the San Martín solar PV plant was built in under 18 months with the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) carried out by Zelestra’s own EPC division.

The IPP further reinforced its presence in Peru by signing a power purchase agreement in April that will enable the construction of a 238MW solar PV plant.