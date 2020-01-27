Juwi to develop 400MW of Colorado PV for Tri-State utility
Source: Flickr, Markus Wisnæs Ådland
The US subsidiary of German developer juwi has inked a deal to develop 400MW of solar in Colorado for utility the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.
In a statement published in recent days, juwi explained it has committed to building four utility-scale PV ventures before the end of 2023, set to supply Tri-State under various PPAs.
They are: the 145MW Axial Basin project, the 120MW Coyote Gulch project, the 110MW Delores Canyon project and the 40MW Spanish Peaks II project.
The collaboration is not the first between the German firm and the US utility. The yet-to-be-built 100MW Spanish Peaks I solar project was announced by the partners in January 2019 and has an in-service date of 2023. The 30MW San Isabel solar project, also in Colorado, has been producing power since 2016.
The new projects are part of Tri-State's ‘Responsible Energy Plan’ published earlier this month, which outlined a target to increase its renewables share to 50% by 2024.
In its roadmap, the utility said it will reach this aim by closing coal plants and developing eight long-term solar and wind projects in New Mexico and Colorado.
The state of Colorado, one of the first to roll out a renewable energy standard, has installed 1.3GW of solar to date, according to the Solar Energies Industry Association. The group estimates that a further 2.8GW will be installed in the next five years.
