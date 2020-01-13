Largest n-type mono bifacial PV power plant nears completion

The project comes off the back of the successful grid connection of the Zonnepark Rilland in the Netherlands - Europe's biggest N-bifacial solar power plant - where Jolywood supplied over 11.75MW of solar power. Image: Jolywood

A 105MW PV power plant using high-efficiency N-type monocrystalline bifacial panels from Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co is nearing completion in Oman, the largest to date deploying the panel technology.

Jolywood said that the PV power plant would be completed in January 2020 and at 105MW would be the largest in operation using n-Type mono bifacial panels, exceeding a 100MW plant built in China last year.

JianWei Lin, Chairman of Jolywood Group said, "This is the result of a decade of pioneering spirit in the green energy industry, as well as our relentless dedication to R&D and innovation to give the world high quality, high efficiency, and low LCOE N-type technology."