LONGi Group guides for trebling of quarterly profits in Q1 2020
The potential 210% net profit increase, year-on-year was said to be related to the expansion of production capacity, with higher uptake in demand for large-size mono wafers, while capacity and demand increased for its high-efficiency PV modules. Image: LONGi
Leading monocrystalline wafer producer and ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member LONGi Green Energy Technology (LONGi Group) has guided for a trebling of net profit increase for the first quarter of 2020, up 210% compared to the prior year period.
LONGi Group said that preliminary calculations put net profit attributable to shareholders in the range of RMB 1.65 billion to RMB 1.95 billion (US$233.25 million to US$275.67 million), compared to US$86.41 million recorded in Q1 2019.
The potential surge in net profit increase was said to be related to the expansion of production capacity, with higher uptake in demand for large-size mono wafers, while capacity and demand increased for its high-efficiency PV modules.
The larger production scale also meant production costs were lowered, boost profitability, according to the company.
However, given the well documented COVID-19 impact on PV manufacturing and exports from China in the first quarter of 2020, LONGi Group said it had negated most of the impact through a number of measures.
The company noted that it adopted a wide range of COVID-19 prevention and control strategies at all of its manufacturing plants with the aim of fully guaranteeing the health and safety of employees.
The company had recently noted that it had zero COVID-19 cases while running operations at high utilisation rates in Q1.
LONGi also noted that it had instigated programs to fully guarantee the logistics delivery capacity and keep the trade channels open, while strengthening timely communication with customers in China and overseas to ensure timely delivery of orders in hand.
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
The 6th Annual Solar & Storage Finance Asia conference will bring together policy makers, developers, financers and investors from across the region to discuss how we mobilise investment in tomorrow’s projects and overcome some of the challenges slowing us down. Don’t miss out, join the conversation and help us in our goal of driving forward large-scale renewable Solar & Storage projects across Asia.
PV HeterojunctionTech
The first ever event dedicated specifically to solar PV Heterojunction manufacturing and multi-GW production challenges and opportunities. Meet the global community driving Heterojunction to multi-GW status in mass production today in the spectacular setting of St. Petersburg in Russia.
Utility Solar Summit UK
The Utility Solar Summit UK will focus entirely on the opportunities in the UK ground-mount space and feature the new technology and advanced innovations allowing asset owners to improve yield in a subsidy free market. Listen to senior market leaders share stories of their successes and manufacturers pushing the envelope for solar PV whilst taking advantage of our enhanced networking features to connect you with your peers onsite; realising the potential of UK utility scale deployment from 2020 and beyond.
PV CellTech
Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather in Malaysia to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.
Also read...
-
BlackRock taps infra-hungry investors to achieve US$5.1bn energy fundraise
-
Jolywood to turn to small loss in Q1 from impact of COVID-19
-
Massachusetts takes SMART programme to 3.6GW, adds energy storage rule
-
Encavis picks up BayWa r.e. Dutch solar portfolio
-
US could shed 500,000 clean energy jobs, study warns
Comments