LONGi pens deal to expand solar module supply reach into northern Europe

The deal will see LONGi's Hi-MO4 series shipped into Scandinavia. Image: LONGi.

LONGi Solar has signed a deal with German-based wholesaler EWS which will see its module supply reach expand into northern European markets.

EWS is a wholesaler specialising in solar products, based in Handweitt in Schleswig-Holstein, not far from Germany’s border with Denmark. It distributes products throughout the north of Germany and in Scandinavia.

Under the terms of the deal EWS will stock different versions of two modules from LONGi’s Hi-MO4 series of modules, launched last year.

The Hi-MO4 series is based on the M6 66mm wafer and incorporates mono-PERC and half-cell technologies. While no specific variants have been confirmed, EWS will stock versions suitable for residential and commercial projects, the company said. Products are available from EWS now.