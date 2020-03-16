More in News, Manufacturing, Modules, Power Plants, Projects, Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Asia & Oceania

LONGi Solar wins 65MW ‘Hi-MO 4’ module deal for Japanese PV power plant

The SMSL said that the project was financed by one of the world's top commercial banks in Japan. Image: LONGi Solar

‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member LONGi Solar is to supply its Hi-MO 4 modules with the new M6 (166mm x 166mm) wafers to a 65MW PV power plant in Japan.

It said that the project was financed by one of the world's top commercial banks in Japan.

LONGi Solar recently secured a deal to supply 908MW-worth of Hi-MO 4 modules to Brazilian developer Solatio, who will use them for both utility-scale plants and commercial rooftops.

Hi-MO4 deploys upgraded PERC technology based on 6 busbars, with cell efficiency reaching 22.5%. While the front-side power Hi-MO3 is 380W (72 cells), Hi-MO4 increases this to more than 420W, peaking at 430W, as launched last year at Intersolar Europe.

Nan Yang, General Manager of LONGi Solar Japan said, “This is a good beginning that showcase[s] LONGi['s] new developments in the Japanese market. We are expected to see the great significance brought by this financed solar project and hope to contribute more to the development of renewable energy in Japan with our stability and reliability.”

PV Tech recently highlighted that LONG was the first PV manufacturer to receive the highest AAA bankability rating.

