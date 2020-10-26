Meyer Burger and CSEM extend solar R&D partnership

Image: CSEM.

Meyer Burger and CSEM have extended their long-standing solar cell and module R&D partnership for a further three years.

Meyer Burger, which is in the process of reimagining itself as a cell and module manufacturer, utilising its own equipment on an exclusive basis, has been collaborating with Swiss R&D centre CSEM for the past seven years.

The focus of the duo’s work has been on high efficiency solar cells and modules, bringing new technologies towards mass production, with the ambition of achieving mass manufacturing of modules with efficiencies exceeding 24%.

CSEM has also played a significant role in developing Meyer Burger’s proprietary heterojunction technology and Gunter Erfurt, CEO of Meyer Burger Technology, said CSEM had made an “important contribution” towards the commercialisation of its technologies.

"Meyer Burger has been a trustful partner for many years now, and we could help them in building up an amazing technology portfolio. It will allow them to play an important role in PV manufacturing over the coming years,” Christophe Ballif, vice president of the CSEM and director of the CSEM PV Center, said.