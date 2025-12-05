Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

BayWa r.e. sells 89MW UK solar portfolio to Capital Dynamics

By Molly Green
December 5, 2025
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

BayWa r.e. sells 89MW UK solar portfolio to Capital Dynamics

News

Origis secures finance from Advantage Capital for 305MW US solar PV portfolio

News

WBS Power sells German solar-plus-storage project

News

US Solar industry demands end to DOI’s ‘unequal’ PV permitting pause

News

Overcoming Xcel Energy’s ‘hostile’ approach to renewable energy in Colorado

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

PV self-consumption on ‘significant’ rise in Germany – Fraunhofer

News

Italy awards 7.69GW of solar PV capacity in FER X auction

News

LONGi enters energy storage market, redefining industry standards with “ultimate safety” 

News

Quality, traceability and AI: PV ModuleTech Europe’s key takeaways

Features, Editors' Blog

Nextpower to double steel tracker manufacturing capacity in Tennessee

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A BayWa solar project in the UK.
This year, BayWa r.e. received its first development consent order (DCO) for a UK nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP). Image: BayWa.

German renewable energy developer BayWa r.e. has sold two of its UK solar farms, which have a combined capacity of 89.9MW, to global asset management firm Capital Dynamics

The sale covers the 49.9MW Clump Farm solar power plant in Leicester and the 40MW Yanel development in North Somerset. Both were developed under a joint venture with Grüne Energien Solar, and both projects have planning consent.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

While BayWa r.e. does operate as an independent power producer (IPP), it is a part of its business model to bring projects through development before offloading. COO of Baywa r.e. Daniel Gaefke said the sale of Clump Farm and Yanel Solar Farm “builds on a series of successful project sales in recent months, underscoring the strength of our development strategy.”

This is of note at a time when other renewables companies in the UK are selling projects that they otherwise would have seen through to operations as a result of the timescale pressure that the grid connection queue reshuffle has caused.

BayWa r.e. this year received its first development consent order (DCO) for a UK nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP) with its 162.3MW solar plus 37.5MW energy storage project, Oaklands Farm Solar.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Solar Power Portal.

baywa, capital dynamics, projects, uk

Read Next

An Origis Energy solar project in Florida.

Origis secures finance from Advantage Capital for 305MW US solar PV portfolio

December 5, 2025
Origis Energy has raised US$265 million in finance from Advantage Capital to support the development of a 305MW solar PV portfolio in the US.
A BayWa r.e. solar-plus-storage system.

WBS Power sells German solar-plus-storage project

December 5, 2025
WBS Power has sold the 150MW solar, 500MW/2,000MWh BESS Project Jupiter in Brandenburg, Germany, to investor Prime Capital.
Xcel Energy transmission infrastructure.
Premium

Overcoming Xcel Energy’s ‘hostile’ approach to renewable energy in Colorado

December 5, 2025
In November, the Colorado PUC ordered utility Xcel Energy to provide higher-quality information, and introduce flexible tariffs.
Image: ACE Power.

Australia generates over 5,000GWh of electricity from renewables in November 2025

December 4, 2025
Australia generated 5,271GWh of utility-scale solar PV and wind power in November 2025, a 28% increase from the same period last year.
Terra-Gen's Lockhart III project, under construction.

Terra-Gen closes financing for 205MW Lockhart III & IV solar project in California

December 3, 2025
Terra-Gen has closed financing for its 205MW Lockhart III & IV solar PV project in San Bernadino County, California.
Sunsure Energy and Bisleri International signing a PPA.

Sunsure Energy signs PPA for 82.5MW Indian solar project

December 2, 2025
Sunsure Energy has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Indian drinking water brand Bisleri International.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV self-consumption on ‘significant’ rise in Germany – Fraunhofer

News

ADB to provide US$650 million loan to accelerate Indian rooftop solar deployment

News

Nextpower to double steel tracker manufacturing capacity in Tennessee

News

Buyers should exercise ‘caution’ as solar component prices rise, says Intertek CEA

News

Quality, traceability and AI: PV ModuleTech Europe’s key takeaways

Features, Editors' Blog

‘Renewable energy’ stripped from NREL’s name in shift of priorities

News

Upcoming Events

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA