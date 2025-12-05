BayWa r.e. sells 89MW UK solar portfolio to Capital Dynamics

German renewable energy developer BayWa r.e. has sold two of its UK solar farms, which have a combined capacity of 89.9MW, to global asset management firm Capital Dynamics
The sale covers the 49.9MW Clump Farm solar power plant in Leicester and the 40MW Yanel development in North Somerset. Both were developed under a joint venture with Grüne Energien Solar, and both projects have planning consent.
While BayWa r.e. does operate as an independent power producer (IPP), it is a part of its business model to bring projects through development before offloading. COO of Baywa r.e. Daniel Gaefke said the sale of Clump Farm and Yanel Solar Farm “builds on a series of successful project sales in recent months, underscoring the strength of our development strategy.”
This is of note at a time when other renewables companies in the UK are selling projects that they otherwise would have seen through to operations as a result of the timescale pressure that the grid connection queue reshuffle has caused.
BayWa r.e. this year received its first development consent order (DCO) for a UK nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP) with its 162.3MW solar plus 37.5MW energy storage project, Oaklands Farm Solar.
