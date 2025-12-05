BayWa r.e. sells 89MW UK solar portfolio to Capital Dynamics

While BayWa r.e. does operate as an independent power producer (IPP), it is a part of its business model to bring projects through development before offloading. COO of Baywa r.e. Daniel Gaefke said the sale of Clump Farm and Yanel Solar Farm “builds on a series of successful project sales in recent months, underscoring the strength of our development strategy.”

This is of note at a time when other renewables companies in the UK are selling projects that they otherwise would have seen through to operations as a result of the timescale pressure that the grid connection queue reshuffle has caused.

BayWa r.e. this year received its first development consent order (DCO) for a UK nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP) with its 162.3MW solar plus 37.5MW energy storage project, Oaklands Farm Solar.

