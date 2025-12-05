Subscribe To Premium
Origis secures finance from Advantage Capital for 305MW US solar PV portfolio

By JP Casey
December 5, 2025
Origis secures finance from Advantage Capital for 305MW US solar PV portfolio

WBS Power sells German solar-plus-storage project

US Solar industry demands end to DOI’s ‘unequal’ PV permitting pause

Overcoming Xcel Energy’s ‘hostile’ approach to renewable energy in Colorado

PV self-consumption on ‘significant’ rise in Germany – Fraunhofer

Italy awards 7.69GW of solar PV capacity in FER X auction

LONGi enters energy storage market, redefining industry standards with “ultimate safety” 

Quality, traceability and AI: PV ModuleTech Europe’s key takeaways

Nextpower to double steel tracker manufacturing capacity in Tennessee

Australia generates over 5,000GWh of electricity from renewables in November 2025

An Origis Energy solar project in Florida.
This is the second Origis Energy project supported by Advantage Capital this year. Image: Origis Energy.

US independent power producer (IPP) Origis Energy has raised US$265 million in finance from US investment firm Advantage Capital to support the development of a 305MW solar PV portfolio in the US.

Delivered through a tax equity commitment, the money will be used to support the development of three projects: the 96MW Whistling Duck solar project in Florida, which will receive US$65 million, and the Walker Springs I and II projects in Alabama, which collectively have a capacity of 209MW and will receive the remainder of the investment.

All three projects are currently under development, with Origis expecting to begin commercial operations at Whistling Duck and Walker Springs I later this month, and start work at Walker Springs II in “early 2026”. While Origis did not specify the company from which it would source materials and components for the projects, it noted that all three would use “domestically sourced equipment”, as the US has sought to expand its domestic solar product manufacturing capacity.

“We appreciate Advantage Capital’s continued partnership,” said Origis CFO Alice Heathcote. “Transactions like these enable Origis to scale efficiently and demonstrate the value of long-term, repeat collaboration.”

Advantage Capital and Origis have collaborated in the past, including the former’s commitment of US$125 million in tax equity for the latter’s 145MW Swift Air Solar project in Texas.

The news follows Origis’ raising of finance from Japanese bank MUFG for a 350MW solar portfolio, also in the US, and reflects a trend of growing interest in corporate financing in the global solar industry. According to the Mercom Capital Group, global corporate solar financing reached US$6.5 billion in the third quarter of 2025, a 14% year-on-year increase.

