Origis secures finance from Advantage Capital for 305MW US solar PV portfolio

All three projects are currently under development, with Origis expecting to begin commercial operations at Whistling Duck and Walker Springs I later this month, and start work at Walker Springs II in “early 2026”. While Origis did not specify the company from which it would source materials and components for the projects, it noted that all three would use “domestically sourced equipment”, as the US has sought to expand its domestic solar product manufacturing capacity.

“We appreciate Advantage Capital’s continued partnership,” said Origis CFO Alice Heathcote. “Transactions like these enable Origis to scale efficiently and demonstrate the value of long-term, repeat collaboration.”

Advantage Capital and Origis have collaborated in the past, including the former’s commitment of US$125 million in tax equity for the latter’s 145MW Swift Air Solar project in Texas.

The news follows Origis’ raising of finance from Japanese bank MUFG for a 350MW solar portfolio, also in the US, and reflects a trend of growing interest in corporate financing in the global solar industry. According to the Mercom Capital Group, global corporate solar financing reached US$6.5 billion in the third quarter of 2025, a 14% year-on-year increase.