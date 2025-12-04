Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

PV self-consumption on ‘significant’ rise in Germany – Fraunhofer

By Will Norman
December 4, 2025
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

PV self-consumption on ‘significant’ rise in Germany – Fraunhofer

News

Italy awards 7.69GW of solar PV capacity in FER X auction

News

LONGi enters energy storage market, redefining industry standards with “ultimate safety” 

News

Quality, traceability and AI: PV ModuleTech Europe’s key takeaways

Features, Editors' Blog

Nextpower to double steel tracker manufacturing capacity in Tennessee

News

Australia generates over 5,000GWh of electricity from renewables in November 2025

News

ADB to provide US$650 million loan to accelerate Indian rooftop solar deployment

News

Fraunhofer ISE tests medium voltage solar components to reduce costs and materials

News

Terra-Gen closes financing for 205MW Lockhart III & IV solar project in California

News

Buyers should exercise ‘caution’ as solar component prices rise, says Intertek CEA

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
‘With a grid feed-in of just under 60TWh, self-consumption in 2024 accounts for 17% of net electricity generation from photovoltaics,’ the researchers said. Image: Fraunhofer ISE.

High power prices and increased energy storage usage have led to a sharp increase in self-consumption of solar power in Germany since 2022, according to data from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE).

Self-consumption rates from German solar PV system owners grew “moderately” from 2012 until 2020, from 0.25TWh to 3.55TWh, the research said. However, by 2022 the rate had hit 5.57TWh, rising to 8.2TWh in 2023 and 12.28TWh in 2024.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

“With a grid feed-in of just under 60TWh, self-consumption in 2024 accounts for 17% of net electricity generation from photovoltaics. This is a significant increase compared to 2023, when the share was 13%,” said Tobias Reuther, data expert for electricity generation from renewable energies at Fraunhofer ISE.

In earlier years, the researchers from Fraunhofer said that self-consumption in Germany was low because the feed-in tariff rate paid for power was higher than the price of electricity. However, increasing power prices have shifted that dynamic. In tandem with greater coupling with energy storage, self-consumption has become a more economically attractive offer for Germans.

Fraunhofer’s data was based on the master market register and transmission system operator records.

“We expect self-consumption to continue to rise due to high electricity prices and the success of battery storage systems,” said Christoph Kost, head of the Energy System Analysis department at Fraunhofer ISE.

“It is worthwhile for households, especially if they also use the electricity to operate a heat pump or charge their electric car, but it is also beneficial for the stability of the power grid. The electricity is then produced directly where it is consumed, without ever having been in the power grid.”

Co-location of solar and energy storage on the rise

Fraunhofer’s data shows that the rate of co-location with energy storage systems for PV installations between 7kWp and 20kWp has risen from 51% in 2020 to an expected 86% in 2025, as shown in the graph below.

The proportion of PV systems integrated with energy storage has consistently grown. Image: Fraunhofer ISE.

Back in February, the German parliament approved legislation likely to increase the incentives for self-consumption. The “solar peak” legislation will remove feed-in tariff compensation during negative pricing hours, which occur when PV systems generate more power than is consumed, and encourage self-consumption and smart digitised energy management.

At the time, residential PV installer 1KOMMA5° wrote in a blog post: “Those who use their solar power themselves, store it or feed it into the grid flexibly will benefit the most in the future.”

energy storage, europe, fraunhofer, fraunhofer ise, germany, self-consumption, solar pv

Read Next

Solar and wind projects in Italy.

Italy awards 7.69GW of solar PV capacity in FER X auction

December 4, 2025
The Italian government has granted awards to 474 solar PV projects, with a combined capacity of 7.698GW, under the FER X programme.
thumbnail_PR photo
Sponsored

LONGi enters energy storage market, redefining industry standards with “ultimate safety” 

December 4, 2025
LONGi  unveiled its energy storage strategy in London last week, officially announcing its entry into the storage sector with the launch of the LONGi Energy Storage One-Stop Solution.
Tristan PVEL PVModuleTechEU25-211
Premium

Quality, traceability and AI: PV ModuleTech Europe’s key takeaways

December 4, 2025
Module quality issues such as glass breakage, UVID and delamination featured heavily in the discussions as PV ModuleTech Europe this week.
KACO New Energy inverters.

Fraunhofer ISE tests medium voltage solar components to reduce costs and materials

December 3, 2025
German research institute Fraunhofer ISE has launched a project to explore how medium-voltage technology can make material-intensive solar components more efficient and cost-effective.
NREL's campus facility in Golden, Colorado

‘Renewable energy’ stripped from NREL’s name in shift of priorities

December 3, 2025
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has renamed the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) the National Laboratory of the Rockies.
Image: Darren Miller (via LinkedIn).

ARENA commits US$98 million to Sunman’s 500MW PV module manufacturing hub in Australia

December 3, 2025
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced up to AU$151 million (US$98 million) in conditional funding for Sunman Energy to establish a 500MW per annum solar module manufacturing facility in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales (NSW).
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

ADB to provide US$650 million loan to accelerate Indian rooftop solar deployment

News

ARENA commits US$98 million to Sunman’s 500MW PV module manufacturing hub in Australia

News

PV self-consumption on ‘significant’ rise in Germany – Fraunhofer

News

Buyers should exercise ‘caution’ as solar component prices rise, says Intertek CEA

News

Voltage Energy on the implementation of virtual reality and the advantages of aluminum in the EBOS field

Features, Interviews

‘Renewable energy’ stripped from NREL’s name in shift of priorities

News

Upcoming Events

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy