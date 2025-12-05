Subscribe To Premium
WBS Power sells German solar-plus-storage project

By Cameron Murray
December 5, 2025
Europe



A BayWa r.e. solar-plus-storage system.
WBS acquired the site for the German solar-plus-storage project in 2022. Image: BayWa r.e.

Developer WBS Power has sold the 150MW solar, 500MW/2,000MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) Project Jupiter in Brandenburg, Germany, to investor Prime Capital.

WBS acquired the site for the clean energy project in 2022, and the project will require €500 million (US$583 million), with construction expected in late 2026/early 2027. Both technologies will share a 380kV grid connection in the area of TSO 50Hertz. The acquisition is subject to Project Jupiter reaching ready-to-build (RTB) status.

The transaction also establishes a joint venture to co-locate a hyperscale data centre of up to 500MW in power demand in the same area.

WBS Power said there is growing demand for data centres in Germany, which are highly energy-intensive and benefit significantly from direct access to renewable power and grid stability.

“By integrating Germany’s largest co-located BESS and Solar PV project with a hyperscale data center, we are creating a unique platform that supports both the energy transition and digital transformation,” said Maciej Marcjanik, CEO of WBS Power Group.

Read the full version of this story on our sister site Energy-Storage.news.

