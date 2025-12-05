WBS Power sells German solar-plus-storage project

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

The transaction also establishes a joint venture to co-locate a hyperscale data centre of up to 500MW in power demand in the same area.

WBS Power said there is growing demand for data centres in Germany, which are highly energy-intensive and benefit significantly from direct access to renewable power and grid stability.

“By integrating Germany’s largest co-located BESS and Solar PV project with a hyperscale data center, we are creating a unique platform that supports both the energy transition and digital transformation,” said Maciej Marcjanik, CEO of WBS Power Group.

