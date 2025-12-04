Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Italy awards 7.69GW of solar PV capacity in FER X auction

By JP Casey
December 4, 2025
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

PV self-consumption on ‘significant’ rise in Germany – Fraunhofer

News

Italy awards 7.69GW of solar PV capacity in FER X auction

News

LONGi enters energy storage market, redefining industry standards with “ultimate safety” 

News

Quality, traceability and AI: PV ModuleTech Europe’s key takeaways

Features, Editors' Blog

Nextpower to double steel tracker manufacturing capacity in Tennessee

News

Australia generates over 5,000GWh of electricity from renewables in November 2025

News

ADB to provide US$650 million loan to accelerate Indian rooftop solar deployment

News

Fraunhofer ISE tests medium voltage solar components to reduce costs and materials

News

Terra-Gen closes financing for 205MW Lockhart III & IV solar project in California

News

Buyers should exercise ‘caution’ as solar component prices rise, says Intertek CEA

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar and wind projects in Italy.
Italy granted awards to 7.698GW of solar PV capacity, in addition to 940MW of wind capacity. Image: Arno Senoner, Unsplash.

The Italian government has granted awards to 474 solar PV projects, with a combined capacity of 7.698GW, as part of the first auction of its Fonti di Energia Rinnovabile (FER) X transitional programme.

Organised by Italy’s energy management agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), the auction awarded an average power price to successful solar projects of €56.825/MWh. The maximum price awarded stood at €62.675/MWh, and almost all of the 8GW of available solar capacity has been accounted for.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

This compares to just 940MW of wind capacity, across 29 projects, that received awards in the auction, for an average price of €72.851/MWh.

Solar PV and wind projects differed further in that one-third of successful wind projects are renovations—covering revamping and repowering work—accounting for more than half of the 940MW of total capacity. This compares to just one instance of revamping and repowering among the approved solar projects, with 473 new projects set to be constructed under the FER X auction.

The majority of solar projects are also of smaller capacities, with 353 projects of 10MW or less, accounting for 74.5% of the solar projects approved. Again, the wind sector differs, where 75.9% of projects are 10-50MW in scale.

Despite solar projects larger than 50MW accounting for the smallest number of projects approved in the auction, with just 47 projects given the green light, these projects accounted for more than 4GW of capacity, by far the most of any technology type and project size; the largest solar project approved is a 300MW facility in Castel Di Iudica, Catania, in Sicily.

The completion of the auction means that the majority of projects to make bids received awards; in September, bids for 12GW of total renewable energy capacity, alongside 10GW of solar PV capacity in particular, were made, aiming to secure Contracts for Difference (CfDs) from the government.

Plugging the ‘missing’ gaps in Italy’s energy mix

“The GSE plays a central role in the energy transition of our country,” said GSE president Paolo Arrigoni at an energy event held in Italy this week. “From a simple manager of incentive mechanisms, it is evolving towards that of a facilitator and enabler of the energy transition.”

However, Arrigoni noted that the GSC still aims to bring more renewable energy capacity into operation in Italy, noting that as of October 2024, Italy had around 80GW of renewable capacity in operation, compared to a 2030 deployment target of 131GW, and Arrigoni said 51GW of renewable energy capacity is therefore “missing”.

Part of this gap will be plugged by the second round of the FER X auction, which aims to award projects that use cells, modules and components specifically not made in China and include technologies such as heterojunction (HJT).

In its documentation for the second round of the auction, GSC notes that modules produced in the EU with a cell efficiency of 21.5% can receive a 2% premium in the next round of the auction, while modules with cells operating at a 23.5% efficiency can receive a 5% premium. Modules produced in the EU that use bifacial cells with HJT silicon or tandem cells of an efficiency at least 40% can receive a further 5% premium. GSC aims to award up to 1.6GW of solar capacity in this second auction, with a minimum award of 200MW.

auctions, europe, fer x, italy, tenders

Read Next

Graph-PV-self-consumption-2018-2024

PV self-consumption on ‘significant’ rise in Germany – Fraunhofer

December 4, 2025
High power prices and increased energy storage usage have led to a sharp increase in self-consumption of solar power in Germany since 2022, according to data from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE).
thumbnail_PR photo
Sponsored

LONGi enters energy storage market, redefining industry standards with “ultimate safety” 

December 4, 2025
LONGi  unveiled its energy storage strategy in London last week, officially announcing its entry into the storage sector with the launch of the LONGi Energy Storage One-Stop Solution.
Tristan PVEL PVModuleTechEU25-211
Premium

Quality, traceability and AI: PV ModuleTech Europe’s key takeaways

December 4, 2025
Module quality issues such as glass breakage, UVID and delamination featured heavily in the discussions as PV ModuleTech Europe this week.
KACO New Energy inverters.

Fraunhofer ISE tests medium voltage solar components to reduce costs and materials

December 3, 2025
German research institute Fraunhofer ISE has launched a project to explore how medium-voltage technology can make material-intensive solar components more efficient and cost-effective.
Image: ABB

ABB completes acquisition of Gamesa Electric

December 2, 2025
Swiss electrification specialist ABB has acquired solar PV inverter and power conversion system (PCS) producer Gamesa Electric for an undisclosed sum.
Steven-Headshot-Nov-2025 crop
Premium

Navigating the challenges of TOPCon: insights from the frontline

December 1, 2025
Steven Xuereb of Kiwa PI Berlin discusses the PV industry’s progress in addressing performance and reliability concerns around TOPCon technology.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

ADB to provide US$650 million loan to accelerate Indian rooftop solar deployment

News

ARENA commits US$98 million to Sunman’s 500MW PV module manufacturing hub in Australia

News

PV self-consumption on ‘significant’ rise in Germany – Fraunhofer

News

Buyers should exercise ‘caution’ as solar component prices rise, says Intertek CEA

News

Voltage Energy on the implementation of virtual reality and the advantages of aluminum in the EBOS field

Features, Interviews

‘Renewable energy’ stripped from NREL’s name in shift of priorities

News

Upcoming Events

Smart Trackers, Smarter O&M: AI’s Role in Solar Plant Operations

Upcoming Webinars
December 4, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy