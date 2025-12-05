Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US Solar industry demands end to DOI’s ‘unequal’ PV permitting pause

By Will Norman
December 5, 2025
Power Plants, Policy, Projects
Americas

Latest

BayWa r.e. sells 89MW UK solar portfolio to Capital Dynamics

News

Origis secures finance from Advantage Capital for 305MW US solar PV portfolio

News

WBS Power sells German solar-plus-storage project

News

US Solar industry demands end to DOI’s ‘unequal’ PV permitting pause

News

Overcoming Xcel Energy’s ‘hostile’ approach to renewable energy in Colorado

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

PV self-consumption on ‘significant’ rise in Germany – Fraunhofer

News

Italy awards 7.69GW of solar PV capacity in FER X auction

News

LONGi enters energy storage market, redefining industry standards with “ultimate safety” 

News

Quality, traceability and AI: PV ModuleTech Europe’s key takeaways

Features, Editors' Blog

Nextpower to double steel tracker manufacturing capacity in Tennessee

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The memo requires all solar and wind permits relating to the DOI to be approved by Doug Burgum’s personal office. Image: Wikimedia Commons.

Over 140 US solar companies have urged Congress to reconsider changes to permitting that they say have resulted in “a nearly complete moratorium” on solar project permits.

An open letter addressed to the Senate and House of Representatives called for changes to a July memo from Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, which called for increased scrutiny on solar project permits for projects on federal land and using Department of the Interior (DOI) resources.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The letter—signed by 143 solar companies, including developers, component producers and certain manufacturers—called the memo “unduly discriminatory and unprecedented government overreach” and asked Congress to work with the DOI to revoke it.

The memo requires all solar and wind permits relating to the DOI to be approved by Burgum’s personal office. As well as projects directly deployed on federal lands, it also encompasses projects on private lands that include access or rights of way on public lands; private projects where the DOI has a consultation role, such as for wetland impacts or water crossings; and private projects where the DOI may be required to conduct assessments for things like a project’s impact on wildlife. The same checks are not required for non-renewable energy sources.

In October, Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and four other Congress members wrote to Burgum, saying they were “Concerned this memo is meant to intentionally hinder the deployment of renewable energy projects on our public lands.”

Outgoing SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper said: “Without action to address this unequal treatment of solar energy, the industry will continue to face significant barriers to deployment and investment at a time of skyrocketing energy demand.”

SEIA recently warned that up to 500 US solar projects, with up to 116GW of combined capacity, are at risk of political disruption, as the lack of local, state and federal permit grants leave them in “limbo”.

Growing policy anxiety

After the president’s budget reconciliation bill reduced tax credit availability for renewable energy projects and imposed greater restrictions on supply chains, Donald Trump passed an executive order that added more anxiety and uncertainty in the industry, going beyond the measures agreed by Congress to tighten the new rules around starting construction at solar projects.

Energy analyst Wood Mackenzie has also warned that the US could see around 100GW less solar by 2030 than forecast under previous policies.

The open letter from the industry reiterates the argument that solar represents the cheapest and fastest way to add new US energy capacity to meet the forecast growth in demand from AI and data centres.

“To be clear, there is no question we need permitting reform,” Hopper said. “There is an agreement to be reached, and SEIA and our 1,200 member companies will continue our months-long effort to advocate for a deal that ensures equal treatment of all energy sources, because the current status of this blockade is unsustainable.”

Department of the Interior, permit, seia, solar pv, us

Read Next

An Origis Energy solar project in Florida.

Origis secures finance from Advantage Capital for 305MW US solar PV portfolio

December 5, 2025
Origis Energy has raised US$265 million in finance from Advantage Capital to support the development of a 305MW solar PV portfolio in the US.
Xcel Energy transmission infrastructure.
Premium

Overcoming Xcel Energy’s ‘hostile’ approach to renewable energy in Colorado

December 5, 2025
In November, the Colorado PUC ordered utility Xcel Energy to provide higher-quality information, and introduce flexible tariffs.
Graph-PV-self-consumption-2018-2024

PV self-consumption on ‘significant’ rise in Germany – Fraunhofer

December 4, 2025
High power prices and increased energy storage usage have led to a sharp increase in self-consumption of solar power in Germany since 2022, according to data from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE).
thumbnail_PR photo
Sponsored

LONGi enters energy storage market, redefining industry standards with “ultimate safety” 

December 4, 2025
LONGi  unveiled its energy storage strategy in London last week, officially announcing its entry into the storage sector with the launch of the LONGi Energy Storage One-Stop Solution.
Image: Nextpower

Nextpower to double steel tracker manufacturing capacity in Tennessee

December 4, 2025
Nextpower, formerly Nextracker, will double its steel solar tracker manufacturing capacity in Tennessee and has established a new “regional hub” in the Southeast US.
Terra-Gen's Lockhart III project, under construction.

Terra-Gen closes financing for 205MW Lockhart III & IV solar project in California

December 3, 2025
Terra-Gen has closed financing for its 205MW Lockhart III & IV solar PV project in San Bernadino County, California.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV self-consumption on ‘significant’ rise in Germany – Fraunhofer

News

ADB to provide US$650 million loan to accelerate Indian rooftop solar deployment

News

Nextpower to double steel tracker manufacturing capacity in Tennessee

News

Buyers should exercise ‘caution’ as solar component prices rise, says Intertek CEA

News

Quality, traceability and AI: PV ModuleTech Europe’s key takeaways

Features, Editors' Blog

‘Renewable energy’ stripped from NREL’s name in shift of priorities

News

Upcoming Events

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA