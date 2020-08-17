Momentum and Generac Power sign US residential solar-plus-storage deal

Momentum Solar has operations in California, New York and five other US states. Image: Momentum Solar/Twitter.

Momentum Solar and Generac Power have formed a strategic relationship that they say will accelerate the US residential adoption of solar-plus-storage.

The agreement will enable US residential solar installer Momentum to provide Generac’s energy storage systems to homeowners.

Generac chief marketing officer Russ Minick said the deal marks the beginning of a “win-win partnership”. “Momentum is hyper-focused on delivering the highest quality customer experience and they share our goal of accelerating the adoption of affordable clean energy. We couldn't be more excited," he added.

Generac PWRcell inverters feature continuous backup power capacity of up to 11kW and up to 9kW with a single battery. The company said it has now unlocked additional backup power with the introduction of its EX lithium-ion battery module.

The new PWRcell EX modules, available as of October, allow for higher performance across a broader range of temperatures, making them suitable for outdoor installations, Generac said. PWRcell batteries installed with the optional EX modules will now store up to 18kWh of usable capacity.

Momentum CEO Arthur Souritzidis said the company was drawn to the ease of installation and system design of the PWRcell.

In 2018, Momentum Solar secured a US$4.1 million investment from Advantage Capital to support its expansion plans. The company has operations in New Jersey, New York, California, Florida, Texas, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.