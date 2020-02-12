OCI closing Korean solar grade polysilicon plants on US$636m impairment charge
PV Tech recently reported that major China-based polysilicon producer, Tongwei Group had ramped capacity to 80,000MT per annum and has guided plans to increase production to 290,000MT in 2023, subject to market demand. Image: Tongwei
Major Korean polysilicon producer, OCI Chemical is to close two solar grade polysilicon plants in Korea as production costs are almost double the current record low ASPs.
The company had previously reported in its fourth quarter 2019 financial results that it would take a KRW 750.5 billion (US$636 million) asset impairment loss on subsidiaries, notably its solar grade polysilicon plant in Gunsan, Korea, as well as a KRW 10.4 billion loss on polysilicon inventory write down.
OCI has since been reported to have announced plans to close the two solar grade polysilicon plants it operates in Korea, retaining a third that produces electronic grade polysilicon. The company will continue to operate its solar-grade and electronics grade polysilicon plant in Malaysia.
The key problem for polysilicon producers has been the ramp up of new low-cost polysilicon capacity in China, the main market for the high-purity material. Polysilicon processes remain at record low levels and way below many small-scale producers, including China, which have seen many stop production in 2019.
Recently, PV Tech reported the financial challenges facing Wacker Chemie, which blamed Chinese government support of its domestic polysilicon producers for the need to make a major write-down of its polysilicon production facilities in Germany and the US with a €750 million impairment charge.
Subsequently, Wacker reported its polysilicon division sunk to a preliminary EBITDA loss of €55 million in 2019 from an EBITDA of €72.4 million in 2018, which in turn had been a 75% decline from 2017.
Media reports in Korea also highlighted that the other Korean polysilicon producer, Hanwha was also considering closing production plants, due to the below production cost polysilicon pricing, dictated by China’s investment in leading-edge low-cost capacity in recent years. The company had recently been cutting production at its polysilicon plant in Yeosu.
PV Tech recently reported that major China-based polysilicon producer, Tongwei Group had ramped capacity to 80,000MT per annum and has guided plans to increase production to 290,000MT in 2023, subject to market demand.
PV CellTech
What is new at PV CellTech 2020 - 5 reasons to attend the April 2020 event in Penang: • Major focus on which advanced technology type will emerge in 2020 for new capital investments into manufacturing facilities - will this be n-type 'PERT' or Heterojunction n-type options? • Expanded upstream scope, including talks from major wafer suppliers to the industry today, including keynote invited talk from Zhonghuan Semiconductor on large wafer format sizes. • Understanding of what the 10-GW new cell factory builds will look like during 2020-2023 - how automated will they be? What technologies will be used? What will be their cost structures? • How much can Chinese equipment makers serve the new high-efficiency n-type expansions? Where is the opportunity still for European, US and Korean/Japanese tool makers in PV? • Special session on thin-film investments/technologies, in particular in China - what are the plans going forward for CdTe and CIGS thin-film investments? PV CellTech 2020 will also include all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years: • Hear directly from the CTOs and heads-of-research from the top-20 cell/wafer producers to the PV industry today. • Learn which companies are investing in differentiated high-efficiency n-type cell architectures and how much progress is being made in ramping up new fabs. • Understand what is next for mainstream p-type mono PERC cell production and what is left for efficiency increases and cost reduction, going forward. • Gather key market intel around wafer supplier trends for cell manufacturing, including which format/wafer-size is likely to dominate 3-5 years out. • Be the first in the world to hear the new 2020 ITRPV Roadmap findings and conclusions, and compare this to the roadmaps of the top-10 cell makers directly.
Also read...
-
China’s solar industry getting back to work as logistical constraints emerge
-
AST garners another order from China for solar cell measurement systems
-
Tongwei investing US$2.86 billion in new 30GW solar cell manufacturing hub in China
-
Trump solar tariffs failing to kickstart US upstream turnaround, review finds
-
Hevel proves heterojunction solar modules popular in PV power plants
Comments