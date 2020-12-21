Oxford PV pushes tandem SHJ/perovskite cell conversion efficiency to record 29.52%

The record cell conversion efficiency exceeds that of Oxford PV’s previous record tandem cell with a 27.3% conversion efficiency only around 18 months ago. The company said it was increasing cell efficiencies by 1% per year. Image: Oxford PV

Perovskite solar cell developer Oxford Photovoltaics (PV) has smashed its previous industry cell efficiency record for a tandem silicon heterojunction/perovskite 2T (Terminal) solar cell, which has been certified by the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) at 29.52%.

The record cell conversion efficiency exceeds that of Oxford PV’s previous record tandem cell with a 27.3% conversion efficiency only around 18 months ago. The company said it was increasing cell efficiencies by 1% per year.

Dr Chris Case, Chief Technology Officer at Oxford PV, commented: “This perovskite on silicon solar has at 29.52%, certified by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (Golden, Colorado, USA), not only breaking our Company record but breaking the performance record of 29.2% for any solar cell material (GaAs).

Our solar cells and modules not only demonstrate record efficiency but have passed externally measured industry standard reliability tests from the International Electrotechnical Commission. The considerable progress we have made is thanks to our dedicated and skilled scientists and engineers in the UK and a validation of the entire global perovskite research community who have been contributing to making perovskite successful. Our innovative approach is a breakthrough for solar power efficiency and will be instrumental in paving the way for an all-electric future," noted Case.

Oxford PV’s perovskite-on-silicon solar cell technology roadmap was said to extend beyond 30% conversion efficiencies.