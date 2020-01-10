Panasonic warns US solar installers of Tesla designated panels on the market with no warranties

Panasonic has warned US solar installers about Tesla selling a “large quantity” of its solar panels designated to the company to an unidentified third-party wholesaler that would not be covered by Panasonic product warranties. Image: Panasonic

Panasonic has warned US solar installers about Tesla selling a “large quantity” of its solar panels designated to the company to an unidentified third-party wholesaler that would not be covered by Panasonic product warranties.

PANASONIC LIFE SOLUTIONS COMPANY OF AMERICA, a Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America issued a statement to its solar panel business customers warning them that its products could be offered with model numbers starting with the prefix “SC” (standing for Solar City) but would not be covered by Panasonic product warranties, which would also relate to home owners and any business using the panels in installations.

Although Panasonic has a manufacturing and supply contract with Tesla via production at Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 in the US, Tesla has historically used a variety of third-party panel suppliers.