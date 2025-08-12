Government of Brunei breaks ground on 30MW solar PV plant

The Government of Brunei Darussalam has broken ground on the 30MW solar PV power plant in Kampong Belimbing, the country’s largest solar facility to date.
Built on a 332,900-square-meter former landfill site in Kampong Belimbing, Mukim Kota Batu, the plant will generate over 64,000MWh of clean electricity annually. Beyond power generation, the project will reduce reliance on fossil fuels by displacing over 219,000 MMBtu of natural gas consumption.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The plant is expected to become operational by the end of 2026. Additionally, once key components are installed, the plant will serve as a hands-on learning hub, equipping the locals with skills for the nation’s low-carbon future.
As announced in June, Seri Suria Power – a joint venture formed to develop Brunei’s largest solar power plant – signed a land lease agreement with the Government of Brunei Darussalam and a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Department of Electrical Services. The venture is led by Solarvest Atlantic Blue, a subsidiary of Malaysian solar firm Solarvest, alongside Serikandi Oilfield Services and Khazanah Satu.
Highlighting the project’s significance, Dato Paduka Awang Haji Jamain bin Haji Julaihi, director of Seri Suria said, “This is more than a construction project, it is a symbol of Brunei Darussalam’s commitment to sustainable development and energy diversification.”
The engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) works will be carried out by Serikandi Solarvest, a joint venture between Solarvest, Serikandi Oilfield Services, and Khazanah Satu.
Originating from a 2021 Request for Proposal, the project is a public–private collaboration, blending local expertise with regional capabilities to support Brunei Darussalam’s goal of 30% renewables in installed capacity by 2035 and a 20% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.