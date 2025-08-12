Government of Brunei breaks ground on 30MW solar PV plant

The plant is expected to become operational by the end of 2026. Additionally, once key components are installed, the plant will serve as a hands-on learning hub, equipping the locals with skills for the nation’s low-carbon future.

As announced in June, Seri Suria Power – a joint venture formed to develop Brunei’s largest solar power plant – signed a land lease agreement with the Government of Brunei Darussalam and a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Department of Electrical Services. The venture is led by Solarvest Atlantic Blue, a subsidiary of Malaysian solar firm Solarvest, alongside Serikandi Oilfield Services and Khazanah Satu.

Highlighting the project’s significance, Dato Paduka Awang Haji Jamain bin Haji Julaihi, director of Seri Suria said, “This is more than a construction project, it is a symbol of Brunei Darussalam’s commitment to sustainable development and energy diversification.”

The engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) works will be carried out by Serikandi Solarvest, a joint venture between Solarvest, Serikandi Oilfield Services, and Khazanah Satu.

Originating from a 2021 Request for Proposal, the project is a public–private collaboration, blending local expertise with regional capabilities to support Brunei Darussalam’s goal of 30% renewables in installed capacity by 2035 and a 20% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.