IPP Juniper Green Energy secures debt financing for renewables build-out

Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer (CFO), Juniper Green Energy, said that the funding “marks another important step” in Juniper’s growth story.

In February 2024, the New Delhi-based IPP secured US$1 billion in funding from Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), DBS Bank, HSBC, and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA).

Founded in 2018, Juniper Green Energy is part of Singapore-based investment management firm AT Capital Group. As of June 2025, its total operational capacity stands at 1.45GWp.

The company recently commissioned 43MWp of solar capacity at its Karanja plant in Maharashtra, completing the 103MWp solar component of a 129MWp hybrid power project. Of this, 59.55MWp was brought online in June, followed by 43MWp in July 2025. The project will supply power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) through its subsidiary Juniper Green Power Five Private Limited.

Additionally, during the same period, the company’s subsidiary Juniper Green Cosmic Private Limited signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with public sector hydropower firm NHPC for a 250MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project, scheduled to begin supplying power in June 2027.