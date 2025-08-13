Subscribe To Premium
IPP Juniper Green Energy secures debt financing for renewables build-out

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Elawan Energy inks PPA for 150MW Spain solar portfolio

IPP Juniper Green Energy secures debt financing for renewables build-out

Study reveals broad origins of key cost-cutting PV innovations

Report: Gaps in PV industry’s ‘fragmented’ approach to sustainability

US solar could lose 60GW by 2030 due to executive order

Green Genius secures US$75 million for Lithuanian solar-plus-storage portfolio

141MWdc solar PV power plant in New South Wales submitted to Australia’s EPBC Act

Nextracker to supply 1.5GW Brazil hybrid solar portfolio with trackers

Government of Brunei breaks ground on 30MW solar PV plant

Highland Materials leases former nuclear site for Tennessee polysilicon plant

A Juniper Green Energy solar project.
Juniper Green Energy is planning to use the financing to develop its pipeline of large-scale renewables projects. Image: Juniper Green Energy.

Indian independent power producer (IPP) Juniper Green Energy has secured INR17.39 billion (US$197 million) in debt financing from government-backed renewables lending body the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).

The company said the funding would be used to execute its pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects and to strengthen its operational capacity.

Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer (CFO), Juniper Green Energy, said that the funding “marks another important step” in Juniper’s growth story. 

In February 2024, the New Delhi-based IPP secured US$1 billion in funding from Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), DBS Bank, HSBC, and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA). 

Founded in 2018, Juniper Green Energy is part of Singapore-based investment management firm AT Capital Group. As of June 2025, its total operational capacity stands at 1.45GWp. 

The company recently commissioned 43MWp of solar capacity at its Karanja plant in Maharashtra, completing the 103MWp solar component of a 129MWp hybrid power project. Of this, 59.55MWp was brought online in June, followed by 43MWp in July 2025. The project will supply power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) through its subsidiary Juniper Green Power Five Private Limited. 

Additionally, during the same period, the company’s subsidiary Juniper Green Cosmic Private Limited signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with public sector hydropower firm NHPC for a 250MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project, scheduled to begin supplying power in June 2027.

