PODCAST: Huge additions in solar PV and the world’s largest battery storage system

The Solar Media Podcast returns for a new season to mark the new year. In this first episode of 2021, sponsored by SKE Engineering, Andy Colthorpe and Liam Stoker cast their gazes at the horizon and profile what the immediate future holds for the solar and storage industries.

Up for discussion are the world's largest battery storage system which is now switched on and operational in California, as well as just what drove surging growth in Vietnam's solar sector towards the end of 2020, a push which saw more than 6GW of solar installed in just over one month.

Meanwhile, we also look at yet further additions in both solar manufacturing capacity and renewable energy auctions in Europe slated for 2020, and explore what the repercussions might be as investment in solar and storage, and more specifically the companies in those respective sectors, accelerates further.

