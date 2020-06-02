Polish momentum builds as R.Power pens Huawei inverter deal

R.Power won contracts for 122MWp of solar projects in last December's auction. Image: R.Power.

Momentum behind Poland’s nascent solar market has continued to build after domestic EPC R.Power signed an inverter supply deal with Huawei.

R.Power is to take delivery of Huawei’s SUN2000 105KTL series of inverters, to be used in the construction of solar farms in the Eastern European nation.

In December R.Power secured contracts to develop 122MW of renewables projects in the country as part of a wider auction to procure more than 11TWh of renewable power – equivalent to some PLN 3.6 billion (€731 million) in today’s prices.

Przemysław Pięta, co-founder and president at R.Power, said on top of Huawei inverters, the company would be using suppliers local to Poland for transformer stations, structures, cabling and other associated services in a bid to stimulate “the development of the entire solar industry and economy in Poland.”

The deal comes amidst growing interest in Poland and other Eastern European nations such as the Ukraine, both of which were the subject of much discussion during last month’s Large Scale Solar Digital Summit, organised by PV Tech publisher Solar Media.

As well as a Polish solar pipeline of around 1GW, R.Power is also pursuing projects in Portugal, Spain and Italy.