PROJECT ROUND-UP: Sungrow wins 800MW Qatar inverter supply deal, Scatec Solar completes Malaysian project

The 47MW Redsol Solar Farm, completed by Scatec Solar in Malaysia. Image: Scatec Solar.

A round-up of the latest solar project development news from around the world, as Sungrow wins a significant order for its 1500V inverters, Scatec Solar completes a notable project in Malaysia and Hive Energy continues Spain’s solar run.

Sungrow bags inverter supplier deal for record-breaking 800MW Qatar solar project

7 October 2020: The 800MWp Al Kharsaa project in Qatar, which was awarded to Marubeni and Total under what at the time were world record-breaking terms, will come forward using Sungrow inverters.

Sungrow’s 1500V SG250HX string inverters have been selected for use on the project, which is expected to become fully operational before the nation hosts the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Sungrow said the technical features of the SG250HX allow for flexible block designs of up to 6.75MW, prompting a streamlining of O&M services once the project is operational and significant savings on the initial investment.

"The Al Kharsaa project is a breakthrough in our track record and will lay the solid foundation for our robust partnership with Sungrow. High-performing products, reliable service, timely deliveries and speed of commissioning have made them a preferred partner for our growing list of assets,” Yu Hao, vice GM at Power China, the project’s EPC provider, said.

Scatec Solar completes TNB-backed Malaysian solar array

6 October 2020: Scatec Solar has connected a 47MW project in northwest Malaysia which will supply power to national utility giant Tenaga Nasional Bershad (TNB).

The Redsol project, awarded in March 2018 within Malaysia’s second large scale solar tender, was brought forward by a consortium including Scatec Solar and asset management company Fumase Sdn Bhd.

TNB will procure all power generated by the array under a 21-year power purchase agreement, with around 67GWh of clean electricity expected to be developed each year.

“As the leading independent power producer in Malaysia, we are pleased to reach this important milestone for our fourth project in the country. We expect that the government will maintain the same level of ambition for the renewable energy sector as before, and Malaysia continues to be a prioritised market for Scatec Solar,” Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec Solar, said.

Hive Energy wins planning approval for 169MW project in Spain

8 October 2020: British solar developer Hive Energy has won preliminary approval for a 169MW solar farm in Spain, part of the company’s 1.5GW pipeline in the country.

The Olmedilla Solar Park in Cuenca, Spain, was acquired by Israel-based infrastructure fund manager Noy Fund in February this year. Noy is to provide long-term financing for the project, collaborating with local partner Eranovum Energy.

It will deploy single axis panel mounting and tracking technologies to optimise output and increase generation throughout the day, Hive confirmed.

Construction is due to start this winter, with project commissioning slated for the end of 2021. EPC services are to be conducted by ACISA, part of Spanish construction giant ALDESA Group.

FIMER installs central inverters at India’s largest single-site solar farm

6 October 2020: FIMER has installed 188MW worth of central inverters at what is claimed to be India’s largest single-site solar project, standing at 750MW in total capacity.

188MW of FIMER’s PVS980-58 2MVA central inverters have been used at the project, supplied to project developer Mahindra Renewables.

The project is a joint venture between Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikash Nigam and the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), and was brought forward by Mahindra Renewables’ division Mahindra Susten.

The project was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi earlier this year.