PV Tech Power 24 out now: Dawn of the 550W+ era, bifacial yield modelling and more

The new edition of PV Tech Power – PV Tech Power 24 – is now available to download from the PV Tech Store.

Volume 24 of the journal features insight into a broad array of the downstream industry’s hottest trends and topics as it approaches a critical juncture. The cover feature of this edition explores the introduction of 550W+ panels and the technologies driving them as they look poised to shake up utility-scale solar deployment.

But, as you’ll read, some hurdles still stand in the way and the industry will have to collaborate to overcome them.

We also take a comprehensive look at Europe in our Market Watch section of the journal, where the continents COVID economic recovery stimulus and a host of national decarbonisation strategies look set to give Europe another moment in the sun.

Other features in this issue include:

Behind the rise of US utility-driven solar

How public utilities in the US are taking matters into their own hands in the absence of federal policy

Chile's Atacama desert as a bifacial hotspot

The team at CEA-INES discuss the findings of a yield modelling of bifacial panels study at the Atamostec project in Chile

PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings

Exclusive insight from Finlay Colville as he explores the strengths and weaknesses of module suppliers within our Bankability Ratings