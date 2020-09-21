PV Tech Power 24 out now: Dawn of the 550W+ era, bifacial yield modelling and more
The new edition of PV Tech Power – PV Tech Power 24 – is now available to download from the PV Tech Store.
Volume 24 of the journal features insight into a broad array of the downstream industry’s hottest trends and topics as it approaches a critical juncture. The cover feature of this edition explores the introduction of 550W+ panels and the technologies driving them as they look poised to shake up utility-scale solar deployment.
But, as you’ll read, some hurdles still stand in the way and the industry will have to collaborate to overcome them.
We also take a comprehensive look at Europe in our Market Watch section of the journal, where the continents COVID economic recovery stimulus and a host of national decarbonisation strategies look set to give Europe another moment in the sun.
Other features in this issue include:
- Behind the rise of US utility-driven solar
How public utilities in the US are taking matters into their own hands in the absence of federal policy
- Chile’s Atacama desert as a bifacial hotspot
The team at CEA-INES discuss the findings of a yield modelling of bifacial panels study at the Atamostec project in Chile
- PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings
Exclusive insight from Finlay Colville as he explores the strengths and weaknesses of module suppliers within our Bankability Ratings
You can download your digital copy of PV Tech Power 24 via the PV Tech Store. All previous editions of the journal, as well as our upstream journal Photovoltaics International and a raft of technical papers, are also available to download.
