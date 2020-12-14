PV Tech Power 25 out now: Floating solar as PV’s ‘Third Pillar’, hurdling grid barriers and more

Image: Adrian Cartwright for PV Tech.

The latest edition of PV Tech Power – PV Tech Power 25 – is now available to download from the PV Tech Store.

Volume 25 of our downstream solar journal tackles a number of the most pressing topics in utility-scale solar development today, kicking off with our cover feature which explores why the floating solar may not have fulfilled its potential.

However, as you’ll read, obstacles to ‘floatovoltaics’ are rapidly being sidestepped, and the sub-sector looks primed and ready for a fruitful 2021.

Meanwhile, we also take a dedicated look at some of the new technologies and approaches that are finding latent capacity on grids across the world as renewables proliferation accelerates.

Other features in this issue include:

Building Back Better: Can Biden turn the policy tide for US solar?

With Trump set to be dragged kicking and screaming from the White House in January, we take a look at what’s likely to feature in President-elect Biden’s in-tray.

Solarcentury’s Chris West provides a detailed analysis of how solar system designs must adapt to the new era of high-power solar modules.

The Energy Safety Response Group explores energy storage fire safety principles and issues insight into what fire services need to know to respond.

You can download your digital copy of PV Tech Power 25 via the PV Tech Store. All previous editions of the journal, as well as our upstream journal Photovoltaics International and a raft of technical papers, are also available to download.