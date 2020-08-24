Sembcorp starts work on 60MW floating solar farm in Singapore

Double-glass modules have been picked for the project due to their suitability for hot and humid environments. Image: Sembcorp.

Sembcorp has started work on a 60MW floating solar project in Singapore.

Sembcorp confirmed the start of construction work on the landmark project last week, six months after the firm was selected by Singapore’s National Water Agency PUB to develop what will be among the world’s largest inland floating solar installations.

It is being developed on the Tengeh Reservoir and is to incorporate a number of novel technologies picked specifically for climate conditions in Singapore.

Double-glass modules have been selected to enhance durability in the wet and humid environment experienced on the reservoir, while high density polyethylene floats are being used due to their UV resistance.

The system is also backed by a digital monitoring platform comprising safety cameras, live video monitoring and dashboards and alerts which track environmental conditions, including wind speed, irradiation and temperature.

Wong Kim Yin, president and CEO at Sembcorp, said: “This large-scale floating solar platform, which features the deployment of advanced technological and system innovations, will also enhance Singapore’s global position in renewable energy production.”

It is slated to complete near and will provide 7% of the utility’s annual energy needs.