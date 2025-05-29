Subscribe To Premium
Sembcorp secures second India solar-storage project in 1.2GW solar, 600MW/2.4GWh BESS tender

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Germany seeks 2.2GW of PV in latest ground-mount auction

Meyer Burger cuts jobs at US module assembly plant

As solar navigates political headwinds, the industry must pull together

Study provides new insights into dust impacts on PV performance

SolarEdge opens Indian R&D hub, plans 200 hires by 2027

Arevon secures US$98 million in tax equity financing for 265MW Indiana portfolio

German state launches initiative to boost floating PV on artificial lakes

Solaria inks €94 million financing to build 175MW solar PV in Spain

ISC Konstanz, Suniva collaborate on US PERC cell production lines

Sembcorp was among the winners in SJVN’s tender for 1,200MW of PV and 600MW/2,400MWh of battery energy storage. Image: Sembcorp

Singapore-based engineering firm Sembcorp has received a letter of award from Indian public sector power company SJVN for 150MW of solar power and a 300MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

The firm was one of the successful bidders in SJVN’s latest tender, which concluded earlier this month, with 1,200MW of solar generation capacity and 600MW/2,400MWh of battery energy storage up for grabs.

Sembcorp said the project was its second solar-storage hybrid project in India and would increase its total renewable energy capacity in the country to 6.3GW. Globally, Sembcorp’s total renewable energy portfolio now stands at 17.7GW, including projects still under development. 

According to Sembcorp, the project is expected to begin commercial operations within 24 months after the power purchase agreement (PPA) is signed. It will be financed using a combination of internal funds and borrowed capital.

The SJVN tender was first announced last September, inviting bids for solar-plus-storage projects to connect to India’s interstate transmission system (ISTS).

Reliance NU Energies, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, emerged as the biggest winner, securing 350MW of solar and a 175MW/700 MWh BESS in the bidding. Currently, the company’s renewable energy portfolio stands at 2.5GWp of solar power and over 2.5GWh of battery energy storage. This expansion will add 600MWp of solar power and 700MWh of energy storage to Reliance Power’s portfolio.  

A total of 19 companies took part in the SJVN tender, which was oversubscribed by over four times. Other companies that were successful in the SJVN tender included SAEL Industries, Jindal India Renewable Energy, JBM Renewables and Fastnote Fuels (also known as Hindustan Power). Prices in the auction ranged from INR3.32 to 3.33.

The awarded projects must provide at least four hours of power supply every day, ensuring reliable peak power for state electricity companies (Discoms). It will be built, owned and operated by the developer following the build-own-operate (BOO) framework guidelines prescribed by India’s Ministry of Power. 

As solar navigates political headwinds, the industry must pull together

May 29, 2025
PV Talk: Global Solar Council CEO Sonia Dunlop tells Shreeyashi Ojha why the solar industry needs collective action to combat political and supply-chain disruption.
The expansion is 100% compliant with the Indian government's requirement of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

SolarEdge opens Indian R&D hub, plans 200 hires by 2027

May 28, 2025
The expansion is 100% compliant with the Indian government's requirement of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
A Goldi Solar manufacturing facility.

India ships 12.5GW PV modules in Q1 2025

May 27, 2025
India has shipped 12.5GW of module capacity in the first quarter of 2025, according to data from energy consultancy JMK Research.
A Juniper Green Energy solar project.

India solar PV additions decrease in Q1 2025 to 6.7GW

May 20, 2025
Solar PV additions have slowed down in the first quarter of 2025 in India, with 6.7GW, according to a report from Mercom India Research.
Premier Energies has partnered with Sino-American Silicon Products Inc to establish a 2GW per annum silicon wafer manufacturing facility in India.

India’s Premier Energies plans 2GW wafer line with Sino-American Silicon

May 19, 2025
Premier Energies has partnered with Sino-American Silicon Products Inc to establish a 2GW per annum silicon wafer manufacturing facility in India.
A Juniper Green Energy project.

Sungrow, Juniper Green Energy sign 835MW inverter supply deal in India

May 16, 2025
Sungrow has signed a supply agreement with Indian independent power producer (IPP) Juniper Green Energy to provide 835MW of its inverters.

