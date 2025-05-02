Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Maxeon’s revenue halves from 2023 to 2024 as CBP maintains module detention

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

PV Tech Power 42 out now: winning back local support, module underperformance and predicting inverter reliability

News

Maxeon’s revenue halves from 2023 to 2024 as CBP maintains module detention

News

AEMO: commissioning for renewables and energy storage in Australia’s NEM increases 366% YoY

News

Australia: Queensland government unveils rigorous approval process for solar PV

News

Alliant Energy commissions 200MW Iowa solar plant

News

FTC Solar posts 57.6% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in Q1 25

News

Arevon begins construction at 430MW solar PV project in Missouri

News

Canadian Solar’s manufacturing arm sees Q1 profits fall, considers ‘relocation’ due to tariffs 

News

ESMC calls for restriction of remote access to PV inverters from China

News

Solar generation in Australia’s NEM up 13% year-on-year in April

Features, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Maxeon shipped just 211MW of modules in the fourth quarter of 2024. Image: Maxeon.

Singapore-headquartered solar manufacturer Maxeon has posted module shipments of just 211MW in the fourth quarter of 2024, driving a year-end revenue of less than half of what was reported in 2023.

The company’s module shipments are broadly in line with the 199MW shipped in the third quarter of this year, but a notable year-on-year decline from the 653MW sold in the fourth quarter of 2023. From 2023 to 2024, the company’s total module shipments more than halved, from 2.9GW to 1.4GW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Maxeon suggested that much of this decline stems from the US Customs & Border Protection’s (CBP’s) detention of its modules made in Mexico at the US border.

Last month, CBP denied Maxeon’s protest against the detention, which has seen shipments of Maxeon 3, Maxeon 6 and Performance 6 modules detained relating to the enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). While Maxeon has consistently argued that its manufacturing chain is in full compliance with the UFLPA, and that it has submitted documentation to prove this, CBP has now held the modules for ten months.

“CBP has neither cited any evidence nor alleged any non-compliance with the UFLPA on our part, yet it continues to unjustifiably block our products, causing material disruption to our business, our customers, and the US renewable energy sector,” said Maxeon CEO George Guo.

“We believe these actions are without merit and have commenced a legal action to contest CBP’s decision at the US Court of International Trade, demonstrating that our legacy supply chains are fully UFLPA-compliant.”

The ongoing dispute has cut the company’s module sales in half, with most of the decline in sales seen in the third and fourth quarters of this year, after the CBP detention. This trend is shown in the graph below.

Many of the company’s poor financial metrics at the end of 2024 stem from this inability to sell modules in the US. Quarterly revenue fell from US$227.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 to US$48.8 million in the fourth quarter, while the gross profits of US$78.1 million in 2023 have become gross losses of US$249.4 million in 2024.

Perhaps most strikingly, the company’s operating expenses have shrunk, quarter-on-quarter, and remained steady, year-on-year, highlighting that the losses stem from an inability to generate revenue from module sales, as opposed to ongoing expenses associated with module production. Operating expenses only increased marginally from one year to the next, from US$297.3 million in 2023 to US$327.2 million in 2024, while operating expenses more than halved between the third and fourth quarters of 2024, from US$153.2 million to US$63.7 million.

“Despite continued market uncertainties, Maxeon remains committed to fiscal discipline and strengthening our balance sheet,” explained CFO Dmitri Hu. “Earlier this year, we concluded divestment of the company’s assets in Philippines, as well as its businesses outside of the US. These divestments contributed liquidity to support our operations and drive our ongoing business transformation.”

However, Hu also noted that the company would not be making forecasts for its upcoming financial performance, and that, moving forward, it will announce its financial results every six months, rather than on a quarterly basis.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
americas, asia, cbp, customs and border protection, financial results, maxeon, modules, singapore, us

Read Next

A solar project in Iowa.

Alliant Energy commissions 200MW Iowa solar plant

May 1, 2025
US utility Alliant Energy has opened a 200MW solar facility in Linn County, Iowa, called Pleasant Creek Solar.
FTC Solar trackers.

FTC Solar posts 57.6% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in Q1 25

May 1, 2025
US tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has announced a 57.6% quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue in the first quarter of this year.
Arevon breaks ground on Missouri Kelso solar PV project

Arevon begins construction at 430MW solar PV project in Missouri

May 1, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Arevon Energy has begun construction of its 430MW solar PV project in the US state of Missouri.
The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Canadian Solar’s manufacturing arm sees Q1 profits fall, considers ‘relocation’ due to tariffs 

May 1, 2025
CSI Solar, the PV manufacturing subsidiary of Canadian Solar, has posted massively decreased profits in Q1 2025 amid what it described as “high trade barriers” and “severe supply-demand imbalances”.
A First Solar manufacturing facility.

First Solar revises 2025 guidance down due to tariff impact

April 30, 2025
Cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar has issued revised guidance to reflect the expected impact of the implementation of new tariffs set by Donald Trump’s administration.
An Almaden facility.

Almaden to build PV glass manufacturing facility in UAE with annual production capacity of 500,000 tons

April 30, 2025
Almaden has announced plans to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates, via its existing subsidiary Almaden (MENA).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar revises 2025 guidance down due to tariff impact

News

Alliant Energy commissions 200MW Iowa solar plant

News

Canadian Solar’s manufacturing arm sees Q1 profits fall, considers ‘relocation’ due to tariffs 

News

AEMO: commissioning for renewables and energy storage in Australia’s NEM increases 366% YoY

News

ESMC calls for restriction of remote access to PV inverters from China

News

Acciona Energía completes construction of 308MW solar PV plant in Queensland, Australia

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.