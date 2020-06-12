Seraphim supplying ‘S3’ series 166mm half-cell panels to Raystech in Australia

Seraphim’s S3 series mono-PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Cell) half-cell panels integrate 166mm cells with multi-busbar and half-cut cell technologies with output power up to 370Wp and conversion efficiencies exceeding 19.80%. Image: Seraphim

China-based Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co is supplying Australia-based wholesaler and importer Raystech Group with 50MW of its latest high-performance ‘S3’ series 166mm half-cell panels.

Polaris Li, president of Seraphim said, “Australia is one of the most mature PV markets in the world, and Seraphim entered this market in 2012. Over the past few years, we have managed to maintain our presence on the top-10 solar module brands list with our strong customer base. With this newly released 370W S3 module, only 18 pieces of modules are necessary to build a household system. This will largely reduce BoS and labor costs. Our collaboration with Raystech will help us carry forward our promise to bring the most efficient, innovative and cost saving clean energy solutions to Australian customer.”

Seraphim’s S3 series mono-PERC [Passivated Emitter Rear Cell] half-cell panels integrate 166mm cells with multi-busbar and half-cut cell technologies with output power up to 370Wp and conversion efficiencies exceeding 19.8%.

Wei Han, CEO of Raystech added: “Seraphim has built a competitive product profile with a wide range of PV modules that are ideal for all types of installations."