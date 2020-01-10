Seychelles set for 4MW floating solar plant

The planned FPV plant is planned for construction on the salt water lagoon, Providence by Quadran Seychelles Ltd, a local entity of Total Quadran, a renewable energy subsidiary of oil French oil company, Total. Image: BayWa

According to reports, a 4MW floating solar (FPV) plant is expected to get the green light on Mahe, the main island of the Seychelles by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The planned FPV plant is planned for construction on the salt water lagoon, Providence by Quadran Seychelles Ltd, a local entity of Total Quadran, a renewable energy subsidiary of oil French oil company, Total.

Quadran Seychelles secured a 25-year power purchase agreement after agencies said it was best-evaluated bidder for the project at $9.5 cents per kilowatt-hour, according to the report.

Last year, the Clinton Climate Initiative announced that it was supporting the project, with the Government of Seychelles and the Public Utilities Corporation with the support of the African Legal Support Facility and the Clinton Foundation. Also included in the planned project was Trinity International LLP and Multiconsult Norge AS, serving as the transaction and tender advisers.