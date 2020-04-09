SNEC 2020 rearranged for mid-October

Image: SNEC.

SNEC 2020 will now take place from 10 – 12 October 2020 and at a new venue, the exhibition’s organisers have confirmed.

Last week the organising committee of the Shanghai New Energy Industry Association confirmed that the 2020 edition SNEC, still the world’s largest solar trade show, had been postponed amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an update issued today (9 April 2020), the organisers confirmed that SNEC 2020 will now take place between 10 – 12 October 2020 and is to be held at the National Exhibition Convention Center in Shanghai.

The event was originally slated to take place between 25 – 27 May 2020 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Events, conferences and trade shows across the globe have been postponed or cancelled as the pandemic continues to spread. Intersolar Europe 2020 was cancelled towards the end of last month while the South America edition of the exhibition, to be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, has been postponed from its original dates in August to 16 – 18 November 2020.

Solar Power International, North America’s largest solar trade show, is, however, still slated to take place between 14 – 17 September 2020 in LA, California.