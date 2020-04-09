SNEC 2020 rearranged for mid-October
Image: SNEC.
SNEC 2020 will now take place from 10 – 12 October 2020 and at a new venue, the exhibition’s organisers have confirmed.
Last week the organising committee of the Shanghai New Energy Industry Association confirmed that the 2020 edition SNEC, still the world’s largest solar trade show, had been postponed amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In an update issued today (9 April 2020), the organisers confirmed that SNEC 2020 will now take place between 10 – 12 October 2020 and is to be held at the National Exhibition Convention Center in Shanghai.
The event was originally slated to take place between 25 – 27 May 2020 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.
Events, conferences and trade shows across the globe have been postponed or cancelled as the pandemic continues to spread. Intersolar Europe 2020 was cancelled towards the end of last month while the South America edition of the exhibition, to be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil, has been postponed from its original dates in August to 16 – 18 November 2020.
Solar Power International, North America’s largest solar trade show, is, however, still slated to take place between 14 – 17 September 2020 in LA, California.
PV Tech publisher Solar Media has this week launched a series of Digital Summits for the solar, energy storage and clean technology industries, designed specifically to provide market insights, intelligence and networking opportunities while key markets remain in lockdown.
More information on the Digital Summits series, including how to participate, can be found here.
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
The 6th Annual Solar & Storage Finance Asia conference will bring together policy makers, developers, financers and investors from across the region to discuss how we mobilise investment in tomorrow’s projects and overcome some of the challenges slowing us down. Don’t miss out, join the conversation and help us in our goal of driving forward large-scale renewable Solar & Storage projects across Asia.
Also read...
-
EIA: Economic headwinds may stunt US utility-scale solar growth by 10%
-
GCL-Poly cuts polysilicon, boosts wafer production in 2019 to reduce losses
-
NESF to resume UK subsidy-free work ‘shortly’ as pandemic effects are downplayed
-
ADB may back non-Chinese solar manufacturing to strengthen Asia’s ecosystem
-
PODCAST: Solar’s COVID-19 fightback, surging upstream commitments and the rise of flexibility
Comments