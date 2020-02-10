SolarEdge gains JET certification in Japan

Having opened a technical and testing centre in Yokohama, Japan, SolarEdge expects to be able to bring new products to the Japanese market quicker than in the past. Image: SolarEdge

Major PV inverter manufacturer, Solardge Technologies has gained JET certification (Japan Electrical Safety and Environment Technology Laboratory) in Japan for its single phase residential and small commercial inverter range.

SolarEdge said that the JET certification would last for five years and covered its newly developed anti-islanding function for multiple inverters and reactive power oscillation suppression.

Having opened a technical and testing centre in Yokohama, Japan, SolarEdge expects to be able to bring new products to the Japanese market quicker than in the past.