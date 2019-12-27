Sonnedix acquires 23MW Italian portfolio as expansion continues

Sonnedix Solar Adria I PV plant Italy. Image: Sonnedix.

Sonnedix has acquired a 23MW portfolio in Italy from investment group, Ellomay Luxembourg Holdings.

The portfolio includes 12 operating solar PV sites, all consisting of ground mounted panels.

The acquisition, brings the global independent solar power producer’s operating capacity in Italy to 216.5MW.

Sonnedix’s CEO Axel Thiemann said: “This latest acquisition highlights our commitment to the Italian market, as we continue to deliver on our growth strategy. Sonnedix is seeking opportunities to develop, own and operate assets for the long-term, as we expand and optimize our global portfolio.”

The acquisition follows the completion of US$224 million of non-recourse financing of a portfolio of PV projects in Italy in August. Sonnedix stated at the time that this would allow it to invest further in the country.

The company is continuing to expand its operations globally, and now has 950MW in operation, around 400MW under construction and 470MW in late stage development in OECD markets.

In August, Sonnedix started construction of a large-scale solar installation in Chile’s Atacama desert, which will see 171MW of solar enable a 200,000 metric tonnes annual CO2 savings.

It is also working to expand its operations in France, with a spree of acquisitions including five solar rooftop car parks, which make up a 55MW portfolio sold by infrastructure investor Glennmont Partners.