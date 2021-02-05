Southern Power to co-location storage 160MW of storage at Californian solar sites
Image: Southern Power.
US wholesale energy provider Southern Power is adding battery energy storage to two solar sites in California.
Storage will be added to the company’s Tranquillity Solar Facility and Garland Solar Facility, with Southern Power – a subsidiary of the Southern Company – also announcing it has signed 20 year power purchase agreements with Southern California Edison (SCE) for the two sites.
At the 205MW Tranquillity Solar Facility in Fresno County California, a 72MW / 288 MWh energy storage system will be added, whilst at the 200MW Garland Solar Facility in Kern Country a 88MW / 352MWh storage facility will be added.
The energy storage components will provide flexibility to SCE and the California ISO (CAISO), enhancing grid reliability and enabling further renewable energy integration.
“These projects will be two of the first co-located solar and storage projects operating in the California market,” said Southern Power president Bill Grantham, adding that the company was excited to be part of the effort to “enhance California’s grid reliability.”
“The addition of these storage resources to our clean energy portfolio is a great strategic fit for our business and will further position Southern Power to meet our customers' needs as the energy industry continues to evolve.”
Both energy storage projects will be owned in partnership with AIP Management and Global Atlantic Financial Group, who already have existing ownership interests in the two facilities. Southern Power will be responsible for operating the storage, building on their operation of both solar sites since they went into commercial operation in 2016.
Trends and opportunities in UK and Ireland battery storage
Feb 16, 2021
This session will explore the ongoing opportunities in the battery storage market and look at what trends we expect to see develop in the near to mid-term future for the marketplace. We will also look at what challenges face developers in this space and best practice advice for delivering multiple successful projects. Speakers: Tony Gannon – Head of Project Management, Scottish Power Lauren Cook – Lead Storage Analyst, Solar Media
Also read...
-
Total continues US utility-scale solar-storage push with 2.2GW pipeline acquisition
-
US developer Borrego awarded biggest solar project to date from NYSERDA
-
US ROUND-UP: Shoals IPO raises billions; Sunnova claims industry-first solar financing package
-
Scatec hails ‘transformational’ 2020 as renewables pipeline hits record 10.5GW
-
Endesa plans green hydrogen projects powered by 2GW of renewables in Spain
Comments