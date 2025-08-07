Infinity Power to build two 80MW solar projects in Côte d’Ivoire

The Concession Agreements were signed by Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly, minister of mines, petroleum and energy of Côte d’Ivoire, and Ahmed Mulla, deputy CEO of Infinity Power. Throughout the process, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) acted as a strategic advisor and consultant to the government.

The State was represented by the Ministry of Mines, Petroleum, and Energy, along with the Ministry of Finance and Budget, serving as the granting authorities. The tender process was conducted under the supervision of the Directorate General for Energy and CI Energies.

Applauding Côte d’Ivoire for making “significant progress in expanding access to electricity,” Marie Chantal Uwanyiligira, World Bank division director for Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Togo said, “Increasing the share of solar energy in its mix, as demonstrated in this operation, will not only lower generation costs but also set the country on the path to universal access.”

Headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, Infinity Power is a joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company), focused on developing power generation projects across Africa. The company aims to achieve 10GW of operational renewable energy capacity by 2030. Its current operational portfolio spans Egypt, South Africa, and Senegal, and includes 1.3GW of solar and onshore wind installations. In addition, Infinity Power has a project pipeline totaling 16GW.

In July 2024, Infinity Power signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Sierra Leone to develop 1GW of renewable energy projects by 2033. The company committed to working with the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) on power purchase agreements, while also conducting feasibility studies and securing permits.