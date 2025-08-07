Subscribe To Premium
Infinity Power to build two 80MW solar projects in Côte d’Ivoire

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Africa & Middle East, Africa

Arevon powers 758MW/1.2GWh solar-plus-storage plant in California

Sunrun expects strong financial returns after OBBB, registers US$569 million revenue in Q2 2025

Array and OMCO to supply US-made solar trackers

NEM data spotlight: Solar PV generation hits 2,725GWh as winter sets in

42MW solar PV plant in New Zealand continues operations amid extreme flooding

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

Brookfield acquires 19.7% stake in Duke Energy Florida for US$6 billion

First megawatt-scale floating PV project powers up in Philippines

Warning of renewed forced-labour enforcement in US after Hanwha cells reportedly detained

The projects are in Touba and Laboa and include the construction of 17 km of power transmission lines. Image: Unsplash

African renewable energy company Infinity Power has signed two concession agreements with the Government of Côte d’Ivoire for PV projects with a total capacity of 80MWac. 

As part of the World Bank’s Scaling Solar Programme, the projects are in Touba and Laboa and include the construction of 17 km of power transmission lines. 

The Concession Agreements were signed by Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly, minister of mines, petroleum and energy of Côte d’Ivoire, and Ahmed Mulla, deputy CEO of Infinity Power. Throughout the process, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) acted as a strategic advisor and consultant to the government. 

The State was represented by the Ministry of Mines, Petroleum, and Energy, along with the Ministry of Finance and Budget, serving as the granting authorities. The tender process was conducted under the supervision of the Directorate General for Energy and CI Energies. 

Applauding Côte d’Ivoire for making “significant progress in expanding access to electricity,” Marie Chantal Uwanyiligira, World Bank division director for Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Togo said, “Increasing the share of solar energy in its mix, as demonstrated in this operation, will not only lower generation costs but also set the country on the path to universal access.” 

Headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, Infinity Power is a joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company), focused on developing power generation projects across Africa. The company aims to achieve 10GW of operational renewable energy capacity by 2030. Its current operational portfolio spans Egypt, South Africa, and Senegal, and includes 1.3GW of solar and onshore wind installations. In addition, Infinity Power has a project pipeline totaling 16GW. 

In July 2024, Infinity Power signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Sierra Leone to develop 1GW of renewable energy projects by 2033. The company committed to working with the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) on power purchase agreements, while also conducting feasibility studies and securing permits.

Image: Potentia Energy (via LinkedIn).
Premium

NEM data spotlight: Solar PV generation hits 2,725GWh as winter sets in

August 7, 2025
July 2025, the peak of the Australian winter season, saw generation from utility-scale and rooftop solar increase by 12.78% year-on-year in the National Electricity Market (NEM).
Image: Steven Woods (via Lodestone Energy/LinkedIn).

42MW solar PV plant in New Zealand continues operations amid extreme flooding

August 7, 2025
Despite severe flooding in the Waiotahe Valley in New Zealand, Lodestone Energy has confirmed that its 42MW Te Herenga o Te Rā solar PV power plant has continued operations.
Elizbeth-City-Solar-1963.jpg

Brookfield acquires 19.7% stake in Duke Energy Florida for US$6 billion

August 6, 2025
Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable has acquired 19.7% indirect equity stake in US regional energy utility Duke Energy’s Florida portfolio.
Image: Black & Veatch

First megawatt-scale floating PV project powers up in Philippines

August 6, 2025
The first MW-scale floating solar project in the Philippines has come online, according to solar EPC contractor Black & Veatch.
The solar plant, currently under construction, is expected to begin commercial operations in the first half of 2026. Image: Scatec.

Scatec secures US$27 million for 142MW PV project in Brazil

August 6, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Scatec has secured BRL150 million (US$27 million) for its 142MW solar PV plant in Minas Gerais, Brazil. 
RMI hurricane report

How resilient is solar to hurricanes? ‘We have more to learn’

August 6, 2025
The RMI has published updated guidance on how resilience to damage from tropical cyclones can be built into all PV systems.

