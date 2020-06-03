SPower adds to top table team with new COO

sPower's Lancaster plant in California. Image: sPower.

US-based independent power producer (IPP) sPower has bolstered its senior team through the appointment of Michael Belikoff as chief operating officer.

Belikoff is to step into the shoes of Randall Corey, who announced his retirement earlier this year, however Corey will remain at the firm until the end of the year to support various aspects of Belikoff’s transition into the role.

Belikoff, who was most recently executive vice president of EPC and O&M at developer Cypress Creek Renewables, will oversee sPower’s pursuit of a PV development pipeline that holds nearly 17GW.

Ryan Creamer, CEO at sPower, said Belikoff would bring a “proven ability” to deliver high-performing renewables projects, stressing it was “critical” to have leaders in the business to mentor its teams.

Belikoff brings more than a decade’s worth of experience in the renewables industry having also held positions at EPC Strata Solar and First Solar. He is also a licensed professional engineer.

“I am excited to join a company of bright and passionate people who have a strong commitment to safety, performance, and sustainability. The company is at the forefront of the renewable energy transition, and I look forward to working with the team to continue to drive operational success,” he said.

SPower’s pipeline spans much of the US, including projects in Arizona, Utah and Virginia, amongst others. In late April the firm heralded as “momentous” the development that global bank Wells Fargo had agreed to a US$350 million tax equity commitment for its colossal 620MWdc project in Spotsylvania, Virginia.