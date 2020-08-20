Suntech continues run as 3.5GW Changzhou expansion enters production

The new facility entered production on 18 August 2020. Image: Suntech.

Suntech has placed into production a new 3.5GW high-efficiency module manufacturing facility in Changzhou, China, continuing its recent run of expansions.

The manufacturer confirmed that its new RMB700 million (US$101 million), 3.5GW line was placed into production earlier this week, featuring compatibility with multi-busbar cells of formats from 166mm to 182mm.

The facility also has space for the possible additional 210mm large format cell compatibility in the future.

Suntech said the new facility features new technologies allowing for containers and platform trailers to complete shipments 24 hours a day, while production lines are to be upgraded with intelligent inspection and IV automatic testing technologies in the coming years.

Earlier this month Suntech confirmed that its 1.5GW, first-phase expansion of manufacturing facilities in Wuxi had completed, with the firm targeting an extra 10GW of capacity to come onstream this year.

New facilities in Zhenjiang, Yangzhou and other locations are expected to complete before the year’s end.