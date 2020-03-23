Tongwei taking high-purity polysilicon capacity to 155,000MT in 2021
The latest expansion is around 5,000MT higher than previous plans for 2021. Tongwei has a goal of achieving 290,000MT of capacity by the end of 2023.
Major polysilicon and merchant solar cell producer, Tongwei Group is adding 40,000MT of high-purity polysilicon at a cost of around RMB 4 billion (US$563 million), which is to result in its total polysilicon capacity reaching 155,000MT in 2021.
Tongwei said that the new facility in the Industrial and Trade Park of Baoshan City, Yunnan Province, China would break ground in the first half of 2020 and would be completed and put into operation by the end of November 2021.
The facility is planned to cover an area of approximately 800 acres.
The 40,000MT high-purity polysilicon expansion will be dedicated to n-type mono wafer production. Tongwei added that 90% of its total production would be high-purity polysilicon in 2021.
