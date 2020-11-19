Trina Solar officially rebrands its tracker business to boost market presence

Trina Solar has officially rebranded its single axis tracker business and latest product suite to simplify and reinforce the Trina global brand, after acquiring the remaining 49% stake in Spanish tracking solution provider, Nclave earlier this year. Image: Trina Solar

The tracker business has been rebranded ‘TrinaTracker’ with Nclave’s SP160 (1P) single axis, single row tracker system renamed as ‘Vanguard’. Nclave’s SP240 series product, which is a double-row (2P) single-axis tracker solution, has been renamed ‘Agile’ .

In a recent PV Tech ‘TechTalk’ series webinar, Trina Solar first announced the major changes as part of its webinar with leading PV inverter manufacturer and third party engineering firm DNV GL, discussing key LCOE and BOS reduction strategies for its large-area high-performance ‘Vertex’ series modules as part of a turnkey utility-scale solution for project developers, EPCs and asset owners.

Gao Jifan, Chairman of Trina Solar, said: "Innovation, branding and internationalization are the three important development strategies of Trina Solar. The change and enhancement of the tracker business brand can improve the consistency and effectiveness of the global brand, which is not only conducive to the development of the Company's tracker business, but also conducive to creating a better customer experience. After the brand renewal, Trina Solar will continue to bring service excellence to our customers at a professional level."

The TrinaTracker branding will be used as both the new business brand name inside and outside the company, as well as the new tracker names. Trina Solar said that it would also be taking over after-sales services from the original company.