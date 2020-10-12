Trump unveils plans to end bifacial exemption, raise solar import tariff rates

Image: Flickr/Gage Skidmore.

The Trump Administration in the US has set in motion plans to repeal the exemption for bifacial panels within Section 201 trade tariffs, while also increasing the proposed tariff from 15% to 18% from next year.

The White House has also raised the prospect of extending measures beyond their existing four-year timeframe.

The plans, laid out within a Presidential Proclamation issued over the weekend, will see the US Trade Representative (USTR) request the US International Trade Commission conduct an investigation to determine whether or not existing measures remain satisfactory in protecting the domestic manufacture of solar products in the US.

President Donald Trump said that the exemption of bifacial panels had “impaired and is likely to continue to impair the effectiveness” of safeguard measures already in place. Furthermore, Trump said the exemption had prevented the effectiveness of the tariffs, and that the tariffs would need to increase in order to “achieve the full remedial effect envisaged”.

Tariffs on panels under Section 201 had been scheduled to climbdown from 20% to 15% next year.

The proclamation provides a 15-day window for any potential judicial challenge of the decision, however the bifacial exemption could be removed instantaneously after that window expires, meaning the import of bifacial panels into the US could be subject to trade tariffs as early as next month.

The increase in prospective trade tariffs from 15% to 18% would, however, come in from February of next year.

More to follow…