US ROUND-UP: Agilitas secures 8.9MW solar-plus-storage in MA, Duke Energy Renewables buys fifth Texas solar project
Agilitas is constructing two community solar projects in Massachusetts Image: Agilitas
Duke Energy Renewables acquires fifth solar project in Texas
7 January 2021: Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of developer Canadian Solar has sold a 144MWac solar project in Texas to Duke Energy Renewables.
The Pflugerville Solar project is currently under construction in Travis County, Texas, and is due to begin commercial operation later this year. Power from the plant will be sold to local utility Austin Energy through a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) on completion.
Austin Energy general manager Jackie Sargent said the project will bring the utility closer to meeting its “affordability and climate protection goals”, which include sourcing 65% of its energy requirements from renewable sources.
It is Duke’s fifth solar acquisition in the state, having started operations at three others last year including the 100MW Lapetus Solar project in Andrews County, and the 280MW Holstein farm acquired from solar-plus-storage developer 8minute energy in 2019, and the Rambler Solar project, which Duke Energy bought from Recurrent Energy in 2019. Duke Energy has said it will ramp up investment in clean energy over the next decade, with an aim of bringing its renewables portfolio to 16GW by 2025.
"We're excited to add this terrific project to our growing Texas solar portfolio…and support our longstanding relationship with Austin Energy," said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Renewables.
Military housing provider adds rooftop solar project in Illinois
6 January 2021: Forces housing group Hunt Military Communities (HMC) is developing a 2.8MW rooftop PV system at the Scot Air Force base in Belleville, Illinois.
The system, which is due to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021, will produce an estimated 3.5 GWh annually and ensure between 15% and 20% of the local community’s energy supply is drawn from renewable sources.
The systems will be built by affiliates of Connecticut-based asset manager True Green Capital Management. It comes more than two years after Illinois State Representative Will Davis announced new legislation that would bring the state to a 100% clean energy mix.
Col J Scot Heathman, Scott Air Force Base installation commander, said the project represents “the next step in a broad-based effort to improve the sustainability of military housing nationwide.”
Agilitas Energy acquires 8.9MW community solar-plus-storage project in Rochester, MA
5 January 2021: Developer Agilitas Energy has acquired a 8.9MW community solar-plus-storage project in Rochester, Massachusetts, which is to come online in early 2022.
The project has been enrolled in the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) programme, which launched in 2019, and as such will power a number of local businesses including grocery chain Roche Brothers. Roche’s chief financial officer Mark Sullivan said the long-term energy agreement with Agilitas will help the grocer “realise guaranteed savings on our electric bills.”
Agilitas is also developing a second SMART project in the Town of Auburn. Both projects will comprise of 35MW of solar and 12MW of energy storage capacity in total.
Lawmakers in Massachusetts put forward a new bill last week that would require the state to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The legislation included a requirement for the state to run on 40% renewables within a decade, and incentives for entities in the SMART programme to serve lower income areas.
“This acquisition is the second in a series of substantial Massachusetts SMART program projects we are constructing over the next two years,” said Barrett Bilotta, president of Agilitas Energy. “We look forward to working with the Town of Rochester and other townships to build out our new Massachusetts SMART programme portfolio.”
Revealing the most bankable and reliable PV module suppliers for utility-scale deployment in the US
Jan 20, 2021 GMT
Virtually all PV modules for large-scale utility-based solar sites are imported to the US, especially from Chinese companies using manufacturing sites across Southeast Asia. This puts extreme pressure on US site developers, EPCs and investors, in understanding fully the differences between the companies offering imported PV modules How credible are the companies supplying the products? What is the financial health of the parent entity? Where is the module produced, and is this undertaken in-house or through third-party OEMs? What is the supply-chain for the module sub-components including wafers and cells? And then, how will the modules perform in the field, and is it possible to gauge reliability levels benchmarked against competitors? This webinar will provide insights from two of the leading experts in PV module manufacturing, supply, performance and reliability: Jenya Meydbray of PV Evolution Labs and Finlay Colville from PV-Tech. The 1-hour session will include presentations from Jenya and Finlay, and then a brand-new supplier scorecard matrix that combines the key outputs from PVEL's Module Reliability Scorecard and PV-Tech's PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings, with specific focus on module supply and use in the US market.
Seraphim and SMA Solar: Small changes, big accomplishments for utility-scale PV projects
Jan 14, 2021
Join PV module manufacturer Seraphim and major inverter manufacturer SMA Solar in this PV Tech TechTalk webinar, intended to provide a professional analysis of Seraphim’s 182mm ‘S4 Series’ large-area, high-performance, p-type monocrystalline PERC half-cell module for utility-scale PV power plants. SMA Solar will provide insight into the inverter options and benefits that maximise plant performance in the new era of large-area modules.
Also read...
-
Utility Black Hills Energy plans 200MW PV project, 80% emissions reduction in Colorado
-
Record 45GW of renewables capacity to be auctioned in Europe this year
-
Solar-plus-pumped hydro project will bring Hawaiian island of Kaua’i to 80%+ renewables
-
Obton to double technical team, bring O&M and EPC expertise in-house
-
Solar-plus-storage prices fall once again in French island territory auction
Comments