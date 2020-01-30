US Solar Fund buys 177MWdc porfolio from Heelstone
US Solar Fund raised US$200 million at its IPO on the London Stock Exchange in April 2019. Source: Flickr, Elias Gayles
US Solar Fund has bought a 177MWdc portfolio of 22 operating utility-scale power projects in North Carolina, Oregon and California from Heelstone Renewable Energy.
The power projects started operations between 2016 and 2018 and sell their electricity output to a variety of investment-grade off-takers under fixed-term long-term power purchase agreements (PPA), US Solar Fund said in a press release.
The average remaining term of all the PPAs is 12 years.
The London-listed investment company, which raised US$200 million in its initial public offering (IPO) in April 2019, said it will use available cash to fund the equity purchase price for acquisition.
It said that the projects will generate revenue for US Solar Fund immediately upon acquisition close, which is expected in early February.
The latest deal, together with the three previously announced transactions, represents a total commitment of approximately 70% of the net IPO proceeds, according to US Solar Fund.
Since September, the company has announced the purchase of a 39MW North Carolina PV portfolio from Greenbacker and a 128MW project in Utah from Longroad Energy Partners.
The firm will put the remaining 30% of proceeds towards refinancing the existing project-level debt with a new, smaller debt facility on "more attractive terms".
Following that refinancing, US Solar Fund will be "fully committed and substantially invested".
The company also said it will consider raising additional equity capital for the refinancing in order to enhance returns and fund more acquisitions.
The purchase brings US Solar Fund’s total utility-scale solar asset count to 37 sites totalling 380MWdc, according to a statement by company chairman Gillian Nott.
The prospects and challenges of solar's new era in the US will take centre stage at Solar Media's Large Scale Solar USA, scheduled to take place in Austin (Texas) on 23-24 June 2020.
Energy Storage Summit USA
Following the successful launch of Energy Storage Summit USA, we are pleased to announce its return for a 2nd year. Renowned for its quality, breadth and expertise, this event features an all-encompassing range of strategic and technical sessions on the adoption and deployment of storage. Key market drivers such as the falling price of lithium-ion batteries, investment in electric vehicle infrastructure, FERC Order 841, government incentives, grid modernization, transition from dependency on the networks to a desire for autonomy and intermittent renewable sources, all add to an exciting time for the Energy Storage value chain.
Intersolar North America
Intersolar North America is the first major solar + energy storage event of the year that connects innovators and decision makers. With a dynamic exhibition floor and robust conference program, #isna2020 provides business-to-business professionals a platform to advance business, expand education, and drive networking. Immerse yourself in three days of best-in-class conference programming and special exhibits and pavilions that showcase the industry trends, innovative solutions, and emerging talent transforming the solar, energy storage, and e-mobility markets: Join us February 4-6, 2020 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.
Solar Finance & Investment Europe
Now in its 7th year, Solar Finance & Investment Europe is firmly established as the must-attend event for solar developers, asset owners and financiers to understand the latest trends and opportunities in the European solar landscape.
Also read...
-
US surge pushes global corporate solar PPAs near 10GW-a-year mark
-
Tesla hits new storage record as PV installs tumble year-on-year
-
EIA: Renewables to overtake natural gas in US 2050 power mix
-
Changzhou Almaden supplying Tesla glass solar roof tiles
-
Italian authorities make arrests in massive €40 million solar panel recycling scam - reports
Comments