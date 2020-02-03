Uzbekistan and ADB launch tender for 200MW solar park

Source: Flickr, Manu Manuela

Uzbekistan has kicked off the tendering process for the development and construction of a 200MW solar plant in the country's southeast.

It is the first of a 1GW programme being developed in the central Asian state with the help of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The project, located in the Sherabad district in Surkhandarya province, will be contracted to supply power for 25 years to the National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan (NENU).

It will be the first major power project in the area, which has “excellent solar irradiation of GHI of [1810-1850]” and currently relies on power from other regions, according to publicly available tender documents.

Interested developers must also build a new 220kW substation and a 52km transmission line.

Sponsors can be a single entity, a group of companies, or a consortium. The successful bidder must include an Uzbek entity and assign project agreements to that player.

The deadline for parties to submit expressions of interest is midday on 22 February 2020, with requests for qualification (RfQ) expected in March. The requests for proposal (RfP) stage is scheduled for May.

The plant will join several other large PV projects underway in Uzbekistan, including a 100MW project being developed by UAE firm Masdar Clean Energy, a 100MW plant backed by France's Total Eren and a 110MW project being developed by China's Helios Energy.

Canada’s Skypower Global is also eyeing a 1GW pipeline in the country.