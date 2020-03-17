Wacker guides further losses for polysilicon division in 2020

Wacker said that its polysilicon division would make losses on par with those in 2019. Image: Wacker Chemie

Major polysilicon producer Wacker Chemie has guided further losses were expected from its polysilicon division, due to continued pricing pressure.

Wacker noted that it expected annual polysilicon sales in 2020 to increase slightly by a low-single-digit percentage, due to a focus on higher grade polysilicon production and subsequent high ASPs.

The company had previously reported polysilicon sales of €780 million in 2019, down from €824 million in 2018. EBITDA had been negative €55 million, a 24% decline from a positive EBITDA of €72.4 million in 2018.

Wacker said that its polysilicon division would make losses on par with those in 2019, despite cost cutting measures and without last year’s non-recurring insurance compensation of €112.5 million, due ab explosion at its polysilicon plant in the US.