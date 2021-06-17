Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog, Features

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

By Carrie Xiao
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

Editors' Blog, Features

Berkeley Energy raises €130 million for second African Energy Fund

News

US ROUND-UP: Sunnova lauds new securitisation, US Air Force Base to receive solar install

News

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

News

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

News

EQT acquires controlling stake in Solarpack, eyes full takeover

News

Azure Power reports fall in cost per deployed megawatt but still slips to loss

News

How Seraphim is planning for solar’s ‘post-PERC’ phase

Features

Exceptional online auction of solar cell production lines

News

Xinte Energy plots share issue to pay down new polysilicon facility

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Tongwei’s 705W HJT module on display at this year’s SNEC. Image: PV Tech.

You can read our first ‘next generation solar’ piece on the development of more environmentally-friendly and commercially competitive perovskite materials here.

SNEC PV Power Expo, the world’s largest solar PV tradeshow, opened in Shanghai earlier this month, attracting attention from manufacturers across the solar value chain as they aimed to exhibit their wares. The trade show might have only been able to attract domestic visitors this year, but it was still representative of the technology innovation and market trends for solar PV.

This year was dominated by n-type products.

With the development of PV technology as it has been in recent years, the efficiency of PERC solar cells is reaching its upper limit, space for future improvements limited by the confines of the technology. Driven by market demands for ever higher efficiencies and lower levelised costs of energy (LCOE), manufacturers have focused heavily on n-type PV products, mainly opting for two specific routes: tunneling oxide passivation contact (TOPCon), and heterojunction solar cell technology.

The following table shows all of the n-type modules displayed by various manufacturers at SNEC this year.

ManufacturerN-type technologyModule power (W)EfficiencyCell sizeAdditional detail
JinkoSolarTOPCon62522.86%182mmMulti-busbar (MBB), overlay welding, transparent backsheet
LONGiTOPCon57022.3%182mmHPC cell, 72 cell
JA SolarTOPCon62022.1%182mmHalf-cut cell, MBB, 78 cell
JA SolarHJT58022.4%182mmHalf-cut cell, MBB, 72 cell
Trina SolariTOPCon70022.3%210mmMulti-cut cell, MBB
Trina SolarHJT71022.87%210mmHalf-cut cell, MBB, fine pitch, non-destructive cutting
Canadian SolarHJT43022%182mmHalf-cut cell, MBB
JolywoodTOPCon70022.53%210mmHalf-cut cell, MBB, bifacial, 66 cell
Sunport PowerHJT70022.8%/Half-cut cell
TongweiHJT705/210mmOverlay, bifacial
TongweiTOPCon705/210mmOverlay, bifacial
RisenTOPCon + HJT70022.5%210mmHalf-cut cell, MBB, non-destructive cutting, high-density package
CHINTTOPCon + HJT47021.6%166mmHalf-cut cell, MBB
Haitai SolarHJT49022.54%166mmHalf-cut cell, MBB
AkcomeHJT70022.53%/Half-cut cell, nine busbar
GS-Solar‘HDT’42521%/Ingot mono-silicon
GS-Solar‘HDT’50523.3%/HBC, double-glass
JinergyHJT510/166mmHalf-cut cell, MBB
SuntechTOPCon620/182mmHigh-density package
DASolarTOPCon56021.7%/Half-cut cell, MBB, bifacial, 72 cell
GCLTOPCon47521.3%166mmHalf-cut cell, MBB, bifacial
YingliTOPCon41522.5%166mmHalf-cut cell, MBB, 72 cell
HuasunHJT50521.44%166mmHalf-cut cell, 12 busbar, 78 cell

Of those exhibiting listed above, perhaps the most notable inclusions – especially in relation to TOPCon solar cells – are JinkoSolar and LONGi, given how the two companies have traded TOPCon solar cell efficiency records in recent weeks. LONGi’s efficiency record of 25.21% was narrowly topped by LONGi’s 25.25% in the lead-up to the show.

The n-type TOPCon module displayed by Jinko utilised multi-busbar and overlay welding technologies to produce a front surface power output of 625W, while LONGI’s Hi-MO N – the company’s first n-type product, unveiled at SNEC – uses HPC solar cell technology to obtain a mass production power output of 570W.

TOPCon modules from JinkoSolar and LONGi.

Elsewhere on the show floor, Jolywood, a PV manufacturer which has been deeply rooted in TOPCon technology for many years, exhibited its new module product, the Niwa Max, which uses 210mm large-size TOPCon solar cells and a 12 busbar design, reaching a maximum power output of 700W. Niwa Max PV modules are said to be slated for mass production in Q2 2022.

Jolywood’s Niwa Max module.

But while TOPCon might be the first n-type technology set to hit the shelves, heterojunction cells will not be far behind it. As a number of manufacturers have told PV Tech in recent weeks, including JinkoSolar and Seraphim, heterojunction modules are somewhat behind TOPCon in terms of mass production owing to issues related to materials, manufacturing equipment and other processes (although Europe-based Meyer Burger aims to ship its first heterojunction modules this year). At SNEC, manufacturers including Jinergy, GS-Solar, Risen Energy, Canadian Solar, Sunport Power, Haitai Solar, Akcome and Huasun New Energy – amongst others – exhibited heterojunction products. Jinergy and Akcome in particular have been developing heterojunction technology for many years, while Huasun has been identified as a potential rising star within the HJT fold, boasting a heterojunction product with a mass production power output of 500W.

HJT modules from Akcome, Jinergy and Huasun.

GS-Solar is another entity to have devoted significant effort to the research and development of heterojunction technology. It exhibited two unique heterojunction products at SNEC, including a heterojunction module based on ingot single crystal silicon wafers and back contact heterojuncton (HBC), combination HJT with interdigitated back contract (IBC) – itself another n-type subset – technology. Two versions of the product were on display, a version featuring 21% conversion efficiency and a power output of 425W, and another more powerful version with conversion efficiencies of 23.3% and output of 505W.

GS Solar’s ‘HBC’ product.

The industry majors are also fully invested in these technologies, serving as proof of the direction of travel for the mass solar market. JA Solar, Trina Solar and Tongwei all demonstrated TOPCon and HJT products at this year’s SNEC, with Trina Solar’s TOPCon modules having already achieved mass production and shipment. Trina has now increased its investment in heterojunction, not to be outdone as the technology continues to evolve. Trina’s products are on the larger scale with power outputs above 700W, while JA Solar’s TOPCon and HJT products, based on the 182mm cell rather than Trina’s 210mm, have outputs of 620W and 580W. Tongwei meanwhile has combined TOPCon and HJT with its laminated tile technology to deliver power outputs of 695W and 705W.

TOPCon modules from Trina Solar, JA Solar and Tongwei.
HJT modules from Trina, JA Solar and Tongwei.

Huanghe Solar, a subsidiary of China’s State Power Investment Corporation, meanwhile remains the only PV manufacturer in China to pass produce high-efficiency n-type IBC solar cells and modules simultaneously. It exhibited a ‘TBC’ solar cell, developed using IBC and TOPCon technologies, which garnered attention on the show floor due to its high conversion efficiency and novel combination of two n-type technology subsets.

Huanghe’s novel IBC module.

SNEC has often served as the forebearer for solar PV. Technologies and products on display one year are sold and installed the next. This year’s exhibition was proof, if it were really needed, that the next generation of solar cell and module technologies is upon us.

Both TOPCon and HJT technologies have their advantages and disadvantages. TOPCon is broadly compatible with existing PERC production lines, requiring only a few additional processes to be installed. Therefore, TOPCon is the first alternative to transforming existing PERC production capacity, of which there is huge quantities operating in the solar sector today. It’s expected that the growth of TOPCon will be stronger in the short-term as a result. But TOPCon processes are also more complicated, and there are still technical issues relating to the stability of manufacturing yields, and this will need to be improved.

Enter HJT. Its simpler manufacturing processes lend it a significant advantage, and its unique solar cell structure allows for high efficiency, low light degradation, low temperature coefficient, improved bifacial potential and improved weak light response. It’s also more suitable for slicing, lending weight to manufacturing processes. It does, however, remain vastly more expensive, obstructing the development of HJT lines to date. Over the next two years, the principle aim for the industry is to reduce the material consumption, from polysilicon to silver, involved with HJT manufacturing to reduce these costs.

Each technology has its benefits, and while TOPCon is of more immediate potential, heterojunction will not be far behind it. It’s clear now that the next solar cell arms race is heating up.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
heterojunction, n-type, next generation solar, topcon

Read Next

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

June 16, 2021
The latest episode of the Solar Media Podcast, sponsored by Honeywell, is now available to stream as we discuss the rise of new solar technologies and the drivers behind the n-type revolution.

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

June 16, 2021
Meyer Burger will no longer sell the heterojunction cells it produces to third parties in a major shift in strategy, accelerating its capacity expansion plans in the process.
PV Tech Premium

How Seraphim is planning for solar’s ‘post-PERC’ phase

June 16, 2021
As more traditional PERC cells and modules reach their limitations, Seraphim president Polaris Li discusses his company’s strategy for what he dubs the ‘post-PERC’ era of solar PV.

SNEC 2021 product spotlight: N-type steals the show as distributed solar products and BIPV continue to grow

June 15, 2021
PV Tech’s Carrie Xiao provides an extensive overview of the solar modules on display at this year’s SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, comparing all of the major product launches, exhibitions and technologies that took centre stage.
PV Tech Premium

TOPCon presents immediate n-type advantages as JinkoSolar keeps IBC, tandem cells on its R&D radar

June 14, 2021
PV Tech speaks to Xinyu Zhang, R&D director at JinkoSolar, to discuss the company's approach to all things n-type, including TOPCon, IBC and tandem cell technologies.
PV Tech Premium

Next generation solar: Developing more stable, eco-friendly and commercially competitive perovskites

June 11, 2021
Perovskite solar cells have become the focal point of many university-led studies in the past year. In the first of a new series of article on PV Tech profiling some of the leading cutting-edge solar technologies, Edith Hancock explores what is being done to remove bottlenecks to the growth of perovskites.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Built solar assets are ‘chronically underperforming’ and modules degrading faster than expected, research finds

News

Berkeley Energy raises €130 million for second African Energy Fund

News

SNEC 2021 product spotlight: N-type steals the show as distributed solar products and BIPV continue to grow

Editors' Blog, Features

Exceptional online auction of solar cell production lines

News

PODCAST: What’s driving the n-type revolution and solar surges as the US prepares for summer grid disruption

News

Meyer Burger shifts cell strategy to keep production in-house and accelerate expansion plans

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021