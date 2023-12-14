Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

NextEnergy Capital kicks off fifth investment fund with 100MW Florida PV acquisition

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A 102MWp solar project in North Carolina. Image: NextEnergy Capital.

London-based renewables fund NextEnergy Capital (NEC) has bought a 100MW solar PV plant in Florida, US, marking the first acquisition under its NextEra ESG V investment fund.

The project is ready-to-build in Highlands County, Florida; construction is expected to begin in Q1 2024 and operations forecast for early 2025. The site will deploy bifacial modules mounted on single-axis tracker systems.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

NextEnergy said that the US is a key market for its ESG V fund given its low-risk, attractive environment for investment. The key driver for this is most likely the landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which – as of August – has added US$100 billion to the US economy through solar and energy storage alone, according to US trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

“Utility-scale solar represents a very large investment opportunity set globally,” said Michael Bonte-Friedheim, CEO and founding partner of NextEnergy Group. “Given our market presence and experience in the US and NPV ESG’s other target geographies, we expect to continue deploying the fund’s capital rapidly.”

Launched in January, the fund closed its first round of financing in July with US$480 million in commitments. It has an ultimate target of US$1.5 billion and a hard cap of US$2 billion. The fund ultimately seeks 3.5GW worth of investments in utility-scale solar projects across countries involved in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), specifically in Europe, North America and Chile.

NEC ESG’s pipeline of acquisition opportunities includes a total of over 1GW of assets currently under negotiation or in exclusivity across Spain, Italy, Poland, and the US, the company said.

The previous iteration of NextEnergy’s ESG fund raised US$900 million for around 2.5GW of final capacity.

Fellow renewables investment manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) closed US$6.1 billion in its fifth flagship fund this summer, around half of its target sum to support around 20GW of generation capacity.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
finance, florida, nextenergy capital, project acquisition, pv power plants, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023