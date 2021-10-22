Solar Media
News

NextEra Energy Resources adds 515MW of solar to backlog in Q3

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

NextEra Energy Resources is aiming to build 14.4GW of solar by the end of 2024. Image: NextEra Energy

The clean energy business of US utility NextEra Energy had a record quarter of origination success in Q3, adding approximately 2,160MW to its backlog, including 515MW of new solar projects.

These additions mean NextEra Energy Resources added more than 5.7GW to its renewables and storage backlog in the first nine months of the year.

“We’re really excited about the value proposition of renewables looking forward, both in terms of being low cost and the ability to decarbonise both the electricity sector and other sectors,” Rebecca Kujawa, CFO at NextEra Energy, said in a conference call following publication of the company’s Q3 results.

The latest quarterly additions, which also included 345MW of new storage projects, follow NextEra Energy Resources revealing plans earlier this year to build up to 14.4GW of solar capacity by the end of 2024.

NextEra Energy Resources reported a Q3 net loss attributable to NextEra Energy on a GAAP basis of US$428 million compared to net income of US$376 million in the same quarter last year.

As well as revealing that its Gulf Power utility anticipates bringing around 150MW of solar online within the next six months, NextEra Energy said its Florida Power & Light subsidiary’s 409MW Manatee Energy Storage Center is now 75% complete. Located on Florida’s west coast, that installation will be the “world’s largest integrated solar-powered battery system”, the company said.

company results, energy storage, financial results, nextera energy, NextEra Energy Resources, solar-plus-storage, us solar, us utility, utility



