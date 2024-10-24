Subscribe To Premium
NextEra Energy targets 81GW of renewables and energy storage by 2027

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Arctech signs 2.3GW tracker deal for Saudi Arabia's Haden project

NextEra Energy targets 81GW of renewables and energy storage by 2027

Why PV's patent battles are heating up

Enphase lowers Q4 revenue forecast off the back of slow sales

JinkoSolar launches Tiger Neo 3.0 range of TOPCon modules

EDP trials automated construction technology on Spanish PV project

AES Andes commissions 211MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

'Low hanging fruit is gone' for US solar developers, says EDP CEO

'We only want green electrons'

Pexapark: September sees lower renewable PPA prices, as volume of deals increases

The Sonoran Solar Energy Center project in Arizona has 260MW of solar PV capacity and 260MW/1GWh of BESS
Between 2024 and 2027, NextEra targets to develop 13.9GW of solar PV capacity across the US. Image: NextEra Energy Resources.

US utility NextEra Energy Partners is planning to have a renewables and energy storage portfolio of 81GW by 2027.

Released during its third quarter financial results, the figure would more than a doubling of its present renewables and energy storage portfolio, which stood at 38GW as of the end of September.

NextEra’s Q3 figures reveal the company added nearly 3GW of new renewables to its backlog during the third quarter of 2024, according to John Ketchum, chairman, president and CEO at NextEra Energy. Nearly all the 3GW of backlog capacity comes from solar PV and energy storage, with 1.4GW each. Backlog projects are defined for example as assets with signed long-term power purchase agreements or build-own-transfer projects with long-term O&M agreements in place.

For 2024-25, the development programme for NextEra Energy Resources, a subsidiary of the utility, comprises 7.3GW of PV, split between backlog and commercial operation date (COD) projects, while energy storage is at 3GW. The Southeast region is expected to see most of the solar PV backlog installed between 2024 and 2025 with 2.5GW. It is followed by the Midwest with 2.1GW and Texas with 1.4GW. NextEra Energy Resources started construction on a 310MW solar PV plant in Texas earlier this year.

Between 2024 and 2027, the company expects to develop between 18.5GW and 22.4GW of solar PV across the US.

Ketchum said: “We are also pleased to announce incremental framework agreements with two Fortune 50 customers for the potential development of renewables and storage projects, totaling up to 10.5 gigawatts between now and 2030.”

Regarding the impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida, its largest subsidiary utility in the state, Florida Power & Light, sustained no significant damage in its generation fleet, which includes solar PV plants. According to the utility, less than 0.05% of its solar panels were affected by the hurricanes.

During Q3 2024, NextEra Energy registered earnings of US$2.1 billion, up from the US$1.9 billion in the same period a year ago.

