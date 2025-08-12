Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

PVH launches solar trackers with movement range of two degrees

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Balance of System
Europe

Latest

Nextracker to supply 1.5GW Brazil hybrid solar portfolio with trackers

News

Government of Brunei breaks ground on 30MW solar PV plant

News

Highland Materials leases former nuclear site for Tennessee polysilicon plant

News

AFSIA: Solar is the ‘ideal’ power source as Africa exceeds 20GW of operational capacity

News

Uganda greenlights EA Astrovolt’s 100MW solar plus 250MWh BESS project

News

Indonesia new programme targets 100GW solar PV, 320GWh BESS

News

PVH launches solar trackers with movement range of two degrees

News

Australia’s New South Wales sets 16GW of renewables by 2030 target

News

Illuminate USA to acquire US-made solar glass from Solarcycle

News

UVID is ‘particularly concerning’ for TOPCon cells – UNSW

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
PV Hardware trackers.
PV Hardware said that its latest trackers have been deployed at “multiple” projects currently in development. Image: PV Hardware.

Spanish solar tracker manufacturer PV Hardware (PVH) has announced that its latest generation of trackers can move up to two degrees post-to-post, more than the current industry standard of 1.75 degrees.

The company noted that the technology is already integrated with its latest trackers, and is being deployed at “multiple” projects around the world that are currently in development. It explained that improving the flexibility of tracker systems can enable solar project installations on “more complex or irregular terrains”, potentially opening up more environments to be used for solar project installation.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“By increasing the slope tolerance, we offer our clients greater design flexibility and the ability to build in locations previously considered too challenging or costly,” explained PVH global technical manager Eduardo Chillaron.

PVH claimed that the use of more flexible trackers could reduce the need for earthworks during site preparation by up to 90%, and enable the use of shorter piles, of 70cm in length, at solar projects.

Opening up more land to potential solar deployment will be an important step in realising the world’s clean energy targets. A 2023 report from McKinsey & Company found that an area of land equal to the size of Belgium would have to be opened up in France, Germany and Italy alone by 2040 to create enough space for the renewable energy projects necessary to meeting those countries’ climate targets.

Many of the world’s tracker manufacturers have sought to invest in greater technical and mechanical flexibility, in order to deploy their products in a greater range of environments.

In May, Array Technologies launched a new tracker for use in hail- and wind-prone regions in particular; in June, GameChange Solar announced plans to ship trackers to “challenging environments” across Latin America; and in July, VDE Americas verified the efficacy of the company’s hail stow feature at a study site in Arkansas.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
europe, projects, PV Hardware, PVH, spain, trackers

Read Next

BELECTRIC_Eekerpolder_Projekt-Tramm-Goethen-scaled-1

European solar buyers’ confidence falls in July 2025

August 11, 2025
European solar buyers’ confidence fell to a record low level in July 2025 due to 'caution among buyers' in a more ' volatile' environment.
A solar project in Germany.

Exus Renewables, MUFG close financing on 130MW Portugal PV plant

August 11, 2025
Spain-based renewable energy firm Exus Renewables has closed financing on a 130MW solar PV project in Portugal.
Image: Belectric

Belectric powers 96MW Germany PV plant, plans storage addition

August 11, 2025
German renewables engineering firm Belectric has begun operations at a 96MW solar PV project near its headquarters in the Kolitzheim area of Germany.
The funds will support the development of the Stor’Sun I and II hybrid solar-plus-storage projects in Trou d’Eau Douce, situated in Mauritius' Flacq district. Image: Pascal Raczek - Qair

FINANCING ROUND-UP: CREC, BRUC, Qair and Greenalia secure funds for projects

August 8, 2025
This week several solar developers have raised funds for projects around the world, including BRUC in Europe, Greenalia in the US, Qair in Mauritius and CREC in Philippines.
Close view of solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies' new wireless tracker system called SkyLink

Array Technologies posts revenue of US$362.2 million in Q2 2025

August 8, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies has posted revenue of US$362.2 million in the second quarter of this year.
ArrayHero tracker.

Array and OMCO to supply US-made solar trackers

August 7, 2025
Array Technologies and OMCO Solar have announced plans to supply US-made trackers for solar projects across the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Illuminate USA to acquire US-made solar glass from Solarcycle

News

US Commerce initiates AD/CVD investigation on Indian, Indonesian and Laos solar cells

News

FINANCING ROUND-UP: CREC, BRUC, Qair and Greenalia secure funds for projects

News

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

News

Array Technologies posts revenue of US$362.2 million in Q2 2025

News

‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act brings changes, some clarity to US energy storage development

Features, Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.